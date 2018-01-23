Updated January 23, 2018 2:13 PM

ALBANY — For as little as $6 million in a $168 billion state budget New York could join 37 states in allowing voters to cast ballots before Election Day, to switch or join a party in time to vote in its primary, and adopt other measures to boost the state’s low voter turnout, Democrats said Tuesday.

“Dr. Martin Luther King once said voting is the foundation stone of political action,” said Senate Democratic leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). “Well, here in New York that stone is crumbling. New York ranks near the bottom of political participation.”

She said most of the proposals to make voting easier could be in place by the fall elections, when Democrats are trying to frame the mid-term congressional elections as a referendum on GOP President Donald Trump and which will decide majority control of the State Senate.

For the first time, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has long supported many of the measures, tied the proposals to his state budget plan. Under state law, Cuomo has extra leverage over the State Legislature in negotiating a state budget by the April 1 deadline. But Cuomo included the cost as an expense for municipalities, which Senate Democrats say should be borne by the state.

The push for more than a dozen measures long opposed by the Senate’s Republican majority was led Monday by Senate Democrats, Common Cause-NY and the League of Women Voters. New York was ranked as the 41st among states after 57 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, according to the nonprofit United States Elections Project. By comparison, Minnesota, Maine, New Hampshire, Colorado and Wisconsin, where voters can register on Election Day, have turnout rates greater than 70 percent.

In November, fewer than 22 percent of voters in New York City voted in the general election for mayor.

The Senate’s Republican majority and Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The issue could be part of negotiations for the state budget, but would require support from Senate Republicans to get the bills to the floor for a vote.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposals include: