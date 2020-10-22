A week after once again extending the time for authorities and municipalities to offer plans to take over all or part of New York American Water, the state Public Service Commission this week announced it will hold a series of public hearings on the matter next month.

The move comes a month after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in response to Newsday, said questions about a possible takeover come down to a matter of who owns the assets.

"In concept, I understand it," Cuomo said, when asked if he supported a possible public takeover for the primarily Nassau-County based system. "With a lot of these utilities the question becomes, who owns what legally?"

The PSC earlier this year issued a notice seeking proposals from municipalities and authorities "for the acquisition of all or part of NYAW’s infrastructure." Liberty Utilities last year announced a plan to acquire New York American Water for $607 million, a move that requires PSC approval.

Public hearings on the subject, which will take place online, start Nov. 4. State documents say they are aimed at determining "whether selling New York American Water to another investor-owned utility is in the best interest of the public."

Cuomo, in the aftermath of PSEG Long Island’s much-criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias, said he would soon offer legislation that would help settle such ownership issues, while offering harsher penalties for failure to perform.

"I’m talking about increasing the penalties when utilities fail to perform and accelerating our ability to take the franchise from the utility," he said at the time. "Some of the utilities are saying, well, we own the pipes, we own the wires, we own the cables. So it’s a complicated legal issue."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But, Cuomo added, "many of these utilities are abusive and they have been for a long time. And the concept of too big to fail, you know, who speaks up for the consumer. Ah, the state government speaks up for the consumer. I speak up for the consumer."

Customer and watchdog groups, including Long Island Clean Air, Water, Soil, and North Shore Concerned Citizens, have been aggressively pushing for a public takeover. Already, the Massapequa Water District has put forth a plan to take over the company’s infrastructure and nearly 5,000 customers in the East Massapequa district, and Hempstead Town and Sea Cliff Village are conducting feasibility studies to determine whether a takeover makes economic sense.

In a filing, John Reinhardt, commissioner of the Town of Hempstead’s water department, said the town would provide "detailed responses to the questions presented" in the PSC’s notice extending the deadline, "after information has been gathered and analyzed through the study." The town has commissioned an outside firm to study the feasibility of taking over the Hempstead portion of the New York American Water service area. A Hempstead spokesman didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Long Island CAWS, the watchdog group, said in a statement it "vehemently opposes the $608 million sale to another foreign corporate conglomerate which will surely result in higher and higher water rates for NYAW’s beleaguered ratepayers."

Documents about the potential sale of New York American Water, and the state's hearings, can be found at the PSC’s website here.

A spokeswoman for New York American Water didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo had met privately last month on the issue with a contingent of Long Island legislators while on a boat dropping an artificial reef in the Long Island Sound by Point Lookou. The group included some who have advocated for a public takeover of New York American Water, like Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford).

Another attendee, Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), wouldn’t discuss that meeting but this week said, "Outrageous and unjustifiable water bills have been the number-one complaint my office has received over the past few years. It is way past time for New York American Water to leave the scene … All options, including municipalization, need to be considered."