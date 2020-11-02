New York City and the NYPD are prepared if protests over Tuesday’s presidential election turn violent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, although he emphasized that officials are not aware of any specific threats.

Stores in Midtown and other Manhattan shopping districts — including Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, which was ransacked in June by looters after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police — have boarded up windows with plywood due to fears of election-related unrest.

"We are ready for all sorts of challenges," de Blasio said Monday during his daily briefing. "A lot of preparation has been happening over the last few weeks and I’m meeting with city officials, PD officials today to continue that preparation. As to the stores — look, every store owner has to make their own decision. ... I respect the decision of each store owner. We are not giving guidance to store owners to do that, but if that's what they choose to do, we certainly understand."

The mayor said the potential for unrest may depend on how election results are reported late Tuesday.

"I think we shouldn't prejudge," de Blasio said "I think we're going into something that we haven't experienced before and that's true. We're going to know a lot more though obviously on election night, a close election is one thing, a not-so-close election is another thing.

De Blasio said the NYPD has made adjustments since May and June, when officers were accused of assaulting peaceful protests and journalists after thousands of people took to the streets after Floyd’s death. De Blasio said officials will move quicker to address police misconduct.

"Of course there are adjustments being made," the mayor said. "What we saw that needed to be better was clear, fast response in the instances — and they were few, but they needed to be addressed more quickly — where an officer did something inappropriate."

The NYPD, de Blasio said, has a long history of handling protests and other large events

"Remember what it's like every year when we have, you know, well over a hundred world leaders here for the UN General Assembly, and normal years, all the times that there are major events happening around the city," de Blasio said. "There's plenty of situations where the City of New York and the NYPD have to handle a huge, huge numbers of people. So, we are prepared."

De Blasio also announced that an "Election Observer Corps" — made up of hundreds of volunteer, lawyers and city officials — will be stationed outside polling sites Tuesday to make sure voters are not intimidated or harassed. The city will also provide translation services in a dozen languages.

More than 1.1 million New Yorkers, many braving very long lines, have opted to vote early, de Blasio said.