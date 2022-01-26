Formal mourning begins later today for Jason Rivera, one of two NYPD cops killed while responding to a mother-son dispute in Harlem.

Rivera, who died Friday night at age 22, is being memorialized at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan — with a wake on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a funeral Mass on Friday at 9 a.m.

Next week, the cathedral will host services for the other slain officer, Wilbert Mora, 27. There will be a wake on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Rivera and Mora were both Manhattan residents and Roman Catholics.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, is to preside over each funeral Mass, the archdiocesan spokesman Joseph Zwilling has said.

Among those scheduled to attend is New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose appearance at the wake is schedule for 4 p.m.

Although the cathedral, the seat of the archdiocese, has hosted many hundreds of funeral Masses for line-of-duty deaths of cops, firefighters and military personnel, it’s rarer for the wake to be in the cathedral, a spokesman for the diocese said.

Rivera had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child, and he was an aficionado of TV shows about the police, his brother Jeffrey Rivera told Newsday last week.

"Since we were babies, he wanted to be a police officer," said Jeffrey Rivera, of Yonkers. "He would watch cop shows all the time. He would have dreams at night."

The shooting happened Friday at about 6:30 p.m., after Rivera, Mora and a third officer responded to a woman’s 911 call seeking help dealing with her son, according to the NYPD. After speaking with the woman and another son, Rivera and Mora went down a narrow hallway to a rear bedroom to speak with the man, later identified as Lashawn McNeil, 47, who opened fire, striking the two cops. The third officer then shot McNeil, and he died Monday.

The two officers died four days apart: Rivera on Friday at Harlem Hospital, hours after the shooting, and Mora on Tuesday, after his heart, liver, two kidneys and a pancreas were extracted, donated to three people in New York and two outside of the state.

Mora had also been at Harlem Hospital, but he was transferred on Sunday to NYU Langone Medical Center, where the organs were removed.

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the stolen Glock that McNeil used to commit the shooting. A preliminary account given Friday evening by NYPD Chief of Detectives said that it had been stolen in 2017 from Baltimore, Maryland.

Mayor Adams has ordered that flags on municipal government buildings be flown at half mast, his press secretary tweeted.

Rivera and Mora were the third and fourth officers from the NYPD to be shot that week. The others survived.