The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating four anti-Semitic attacks that occurred this week — three in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan, according to a police spokesman.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the attacks in a Christmas Day tweet.

“The despicable crimes committed against our Jewish community over the last 24 hours are an attack on ALL New Yorkers,” de Blasio said. “The NYPD is actively investigating all of them and will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The first attack took place at about 11:40 a.m. Monday on East 41st Street near Third Avenue in Manhattan, when a Miami man allegedly kicked, punched and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish man.

Steven Jorge, 28, was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime. The victim refused medical attention.

Also on Monday, a group of teenagers approached a 6-year-old boy and his 7-year-old friend at 8:40 p.m. inside the lobby of a South Williamsburg residential building and struck them from behind. The assailants fled the building before police arrived. Emergency medical services treated the boys on the scene for minor injuries.

The third attack occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police said, when a group of unidentified individuals hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a 25-year-old Jewish man walking southbound on Kingston Avenue.

One of the individuals then approached the victim and threw a drink at him. There were no reported injuries.

Later on Tuesday, a 56-year-old Jewish man told police he was assaulted on Union Street in Crown Heights. The victim said he was punched shortly after 5 p.m. by one of a group of individuals who had approached him.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Hate crimes in the city increased by 33% between 2018 and 2019, the NYPD said in October. Several of the anti-Semitic attacks involved vehicles pulling up to victims and yelling slurs or committing assaults, police said.

With AP