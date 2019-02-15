The Brooklyn man charged in the friendly fire shooting in Queens that killed a detective from Long Island was apparently determined to commit suicide by cop, his attorney said Friday.

Christopher Ransom, 27, was ordered held without bail and put on suicide watch during his hospital bed arraignment. His allegedly brandished an imitation gun during attempted robbery of a T-Mobile store on Tuesday evening, aiming it at NYPD officers who then fired 42 shots.

Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, was shot once in the chest by a responding officer and killed by friendly fire. His supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, of Seaford, was shot once in the left leg and released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, Ransom was arraigned from his bed at NewYork Presbyterian-Queens in Flushing, shirtless but covered in a blanket and flanked by two Legal Aid Society attorneys. His Thursday arraignment was postponed after a medical emergency, possibly an infection.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Bruna DiBiase oversaw Friday's proceedings from a cramped basement office via video link and put Ransom in protective custody. He is scheduled to have a court hearing Tuesday — the same day as Simonsen's wake in Hampton Bays.

Ransom was shot eight times by NYPD officers and may lose use of his leg, one of his lawyers, Mihea Kim, said. She said he’s faced “multiple death threats” on his Facebook page.

He did not enter a plea and his attorneys' motion to dismiss the murder charges was denied. They had argued that Simonsen's death was not foreseeable because an imitation gun was used.

"It's pretty evident that something went terribly wrong," defense attorney Ken Finkelman said, calling his client's actions an “apparent effort at police suicide.”

"Over-charging Mr. Ransom, that's not going to solve the problem or get to the bottom of it," Finkelman said.

Prosector Robert Ciesla, who was at the courthouse, said the fake gun "looks completely like a 9 mm pistol or a Glock pistol."

Queen District Attorney Richard Brown, citing the criminal complaint, said in a news release that after the suspect saw "police retreat from the store to take up position outside, Ransom exited with his weapon — which was later determined to be fake — pointed at the police officers who began discharging their weapons."

Seconds later, Simonsen was fatally shot and Gorman seriously wounded, he said.

Ransom only spoke to answer procedural questions. No uniformed NYPD officers observed the proceedings at the courthouse.

Law enforcement sources said police are investigating whether the second suspect was a lookout or getaway driver for Ransom. Sources also said detectives are trying to determine if the attempted robbery of the T-Mobile store is linked to other robberies.

“There’s somebody else that we’re looking for, I don’t want to go too deep into it,” Commissioner James O’Neill said Friday on "The Joe Piscopo Show" on AM 970. “We have the best detectives in the world that will make sure that anybody who is involved in this will be apprehended and they’ll face justice and they’ll face consequences here.”

The Detectives’ Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the second suspect, according to a statement from president Michael J. Palladino. Simonsen was the union delegate for the 102nd Precinct and had been at an association meeting earlier Tuesday.

O'Neill said the incident will prompt a review of training policies and procedures to “do our best to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is reviewing the response, including why Simonsen and Gorman were not wearing required bullet-resistant vests.

“There’s a couple things that we need to do, that I need to do," O'Neill said. "I certainly have to look at this from the police officer’s perspective. They did exactly what we asked them to do. We also have to take a look, it’s our responsibility to take a look.”

O'Neill said he visited Simonsen's family on Thursday. His wife, Leanne, comes from a police family, the commissioner said.

”We sat them down, we walked them through the case," he said. "They’re telling stories about Brian, what a great guy he is, it’s just heartbreaking. The courage that these families show, consistently, I don’t know where they get the strength from because I know I don’t have it.”

Simonsen's services next week will include a wake Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. All services, including the wake, will be held at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church, at 31 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. Interment will be at the Jamesport Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

His sister, Melissa, was buried at that cemetery in June 1992, when the 13-year-old was struck by a car as she crossed the road, Newsday reported at the time. Her tombstone is inscribed, "Loving sister of Brian." Their father, Paul, was buried there less than six months later when he died at 44 years old.

Simonsen's family has requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to the Long Island-based Healing Haven Animal Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides funding for animals in need of emergency veterinary care.

A photo on the organization's website shows Simonsen on a couch with his cat, Meow, and his dog, Rosco. The dog greeted mourners at the front door of the detective's Calverton home on Tuesday.

"We're really grateful to be a part of it and to be able to honor him in such a special way," said founder Dr. Lynda Loudon, a veterinarian who does house calls and emergency care at New York Veterinary Specialty Center in Farmingdale. "If any good can come out of it, like saving animals' lives he was so passionate about, it would be a blessing."

Loudon said the foundation is internet-based with a focus on Long Island patients. Their goal is to ultimately open an animal hospital and sanctuary on the Island; right now donations go to animals nationwide.

At least 14 donations of nearly $900 in total had been made by Friday afternoon, she said, and the first $1,000 will immediately be used to help a dog named Casey in New Jersey for surgery on his fractured back leg — the dog's third to try and save the limb. The association was contacted through a mutual friend of the family and the foundation plans to hold a fundraiser in Simonsen's honor in the summer.

"We're honored to be a part of keeping his memory alive," she said.

The Rev. Steve Maddaloni of St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church said the church was chosen for the services because it seats about 750 people and authorities expect 5,000 to 10,000 to attend.

An NYPD chaplain will preside over the Mass with assistance from others, Maddaloni said. The church has been working with the police department for security.

Meanwhile, Gorman was released from the hospital quietly and brought home to Seaford in an unmarked black van. He and his family declined to comment when he got out of the van on crutches Thursday afternoon.

“This was his wish, this is what he wanted," O'Neill said of Gorman. "This is the kind of guy he is, he doesn’t want any attention paid to him, he wants it all paid to Brian, to Det. Brian Simonsen. That speaks to the quality of human being that he is.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, during a radio interview with WNYC's Brian Lehrer on Friday morning, pushed back on a question about the "amount of force or quickness to shoot" by the responding officers.

"Your question suggests an assumption I would be very careful about, respectfully," de Blasio said to Lehrer. "I think what you just said was very loaded and suggests something that is a lot more nuanced. So I'd be careful about that."

De Blasio said a "full review" is ongoing.

"We lost a 19-year veteran," the mayor said of Simonsen. "I spent time with his mom and wife in the hospital. It was absolutely painful and horrible that this good man was lost to this circumstance. There's going to be a very thorough review to learn from this and see what we have to do differently."

With Randee Dadonna