TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
Long Island

Aunt: NYPD cop who shot nephew was a childhood friend of victim

Nassau County police investigate the shooting on Langdon

Nassau County police investigate the shooting on Langdon Road in Farmingdale Tuesday night that left one man dead. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

The aunt of a Massapequa man who, police said, was fatally shot in the head by an off-duty NYPD cop in Farmingdale Tuesday said the victim's family is “destroyed" and that the gunman had been his close friend since elementary school.

“It kills me, not only because he’s a cop. But it kills me because it’s his best friend. And he shot him, he killed him, and he left the scene,” said Elisa Maiorino, aunt of Christopher Curro, 25, of Massapequa, who Nassau police identified Thursday as the shooting victim.

No charges have been filed in the case. A Nassau police spokesman declined comment Thursday night, deferring to the state attorney general's office, which is also investigating.

Maiorino,  of the Bronx, who said she is Curro’s paternal aunt, said Curro worked as a pizza deliveryman and he and the NYPD officer, identified by a department spokesman Thursday night as Errick Allen, were best friends since they were 5 or 6 years old.

The two lifelong pals graduated from Farmingdale High School together, Maiorino said. “I know my brother is destroyed. My sister, too,” Curro said. “No parent should bury their own child."

An NYPD spokesman said Thursday Allen works in the 109th Precinct in Queens.

Allen was hired by the NYPD in 2019, officials said. He was suspended without pay for 30 days following the shooting, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said in an interview Wednesday. 

Officials said Curro was killed in front of a Farmingdale house on Tuesday evening, police said.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Wednesday: "There was an altercation between two gentlemen...During that struggle, a weapon was produced and the victim was shot and killed. The person that was involved in that struggle, fighting also with that other individual, was a New York City police officer."

Maiorino said: “Christopher was a sweet and loving guy. My nephew is gone. I really want justice to be brought for Christopher. They have to do what is right.”

With Nicole Fuller

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Image of Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton Beach. June Bellone sends Cuomo a proposal to open Suffolk beaches
Desiree Mohammodi, 7, sent $52.65 she had saved She spent 3 years saving for an American Girl doll. Then she gave the money away.
Clockwise from left, alleged MS-13 gang members Marlon Feds: Alleged MS-13 members charged in crime spree
Volunteer firefighters from multiple North Shore fire departments The pandemic on Long Island in words and pictures
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday called again Long Island falls behind, as other regions 'poised to reopen'
John Ray, an attorney for Shannan Gilbert's estate, Lawyer: Shannan Gilbert 911 tape different than what cops described
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search