A New York City police officer who lives in Williston Park has been arrested by FBI agents on charges of being an agent of the government of China, according to court papers.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, an officer in the 111 Precinct in Bayside, Queens, who was born in Tibet and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, was accused of providing information to Chinese handlers, court papers said.

Angwang, who is also staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve, reported to officials of the People’s Republic of China, on the activities of ethnic Tibetans in New York, assessed potential intelligence sources among the Tibetan community in the New York area, "identified potential threats to the PRC in the New York area," and assisted PRC agents in gaining access to top NYPD officials by arranging for them to be invited to police events, the papers said.

In tape recorded talks with his Chinese government handlers, Angwant was quoted as saying, that his motivation to be promoted in the NYPD "was to assist the PRC and bring ‘glory to China.’ " "If he could not be promoted within the NYPD, he stated,‘he might as well be a government employee in China,’" according to court papers.

Angwang is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn late Monday afternoon.

He faces four felony counts, including acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the U.S. government, wire fraud, making false statements and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In a detention memo, federal prosecutors said the suspect should not be released on bail because he presents a serious risk of flight.

"Furthermore, the defendant has significant familial ties to the PRC and apparent access to substantial financial resources to aid his flight from justice," the memo reads.

"The defendant allegedly violated his sworn oath to serve the New York City community and defend the Constitution against all enemies by reporting to PRC government officials about the activities of Chinese citizens in the New York area and developing intelligence sources within the Tibetan community in the United States," acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Seth DuCharme said in a prepared statement.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department has been working with federal officials investigating the case. He said the officer has been suspended without pay.

"State and local officials should be aware that they are not immune to the threat of Chinese espionage," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. "According to the allegations, the Chinese government recruited and directed a U.S. citizen and member of our nation’s largest law enforcement department to further its intelligence gathering and repression of Chinese abroad.

Angwang also had a "secret"-level security clearance as part of his employment with the Army Reserve, officials said.

Since 1951, when China occupied Tibet, there has been an active movement of Tibetans calling for the independence of the country, and supported by overseas Tibetans, the court papers say. The Chinese Communist government has actively opposed this movement.

"Thousands of Tibetan are believed to have been killed by the PRC during periods of repression and martial law in the region," the papers say. And PRC officials have called the Tibetan independence movement "as one of the ‘five poisons’ threatening the stability of the PRC," according to the court papers.

The most notable Tibetan exile is probably the Dalai Lama, and the land has been the spiritual home of Tibetan Buddhism.