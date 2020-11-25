NYPD cops from LI wounded in gun exchange remain hospitalized while department investigates gunman, officials say

Two NYPD cops from Long Island wounded in a shootout Tuesday with a suspect will remain hospitalized until at least Thanksgiving, officials said.

Meanwhile, police are trying to sort out how the gunman, who was killed, had retained legal possession of firearms after compiling a record of domestic violence complaints, officials said Wednesday.

Officers Christopher Wells of Suffolk County and Joseph Murphy of Nassau County were injured after a suspect identified as Rondell Goppy, 41, began firing at the cops upon returning to his Queens home and finding the officers there, according to investigators.

The officers had accompanied Goppy's wife to her home after she reported a Monday night domestic violence incident Tuesday morning at the 105th precinct.

The cops returned fire and Goppy, who police said worked as a peace officer at the City University of New York, was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

CUNY officials didn’t return repeated calls for comment. Police said Goppy had no criminal record.

Wells and Murphy were both taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where they were treated for gunshot wounds and remained in stable condition. Wednesday a police spokesman said that both officers were expected to remain in the hospital overnight until at least the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a news conference at the hospital Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there had been previous calls to police from Goppy’s home, where he lived with his 41 year-old wife, over domestic violence incidents.

Goppy and the woman had been together for 24 years, married for 17 years and living at the residence for 15, Shea said, adding they had children who were not home at the time of the incident.

Police said two firearms were found at the scene: an empty Glock 9-mm which had been fired and another that had not been used.

A law enforcement source said Tuesday that Goppy’s three licensed firearms were removed from the home due to the domestic violence history but were returned recently by the court.

The circumstances surrounding the return of the firearms were being investigated by the NYPD, according to a department spokesman.

As part of the investigation, police were seeking to obtain a search warrant for the home where the shooting took place, said a law enforcement source.

During Shea’s news conference Tuesday, Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said the incident was an example of how a domestic dispute could get out of control.

"What would happen if a social worker was there and a police officer wasn’t?" Lynch asked rhetorically, referring to a city pilot program in which mental health workers respond to 911 calls for emotionally disturbed people instead of police, unless there is a threat of violence. " We need to be there and remember they called us to be there."

— With Matthew Chayes