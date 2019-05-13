Jeremy Reichberg, a Brooklyn businessman who was a key figure in the NYPD corruption scandal, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Reichberg and business partner Jona Rechnitz, a real estate investor who became a government witness, were accused of arranging payoffs including a prostitute, vacations, jewelry and other gifts to high-ranking cops in return for access and favors.

“Mr. Reichberg engaged in an extended scheme to corrupt public officials,” said U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods. “It is important in our society to citizens to be able to expect public officials will conduct themselves without fear or favor … and not cater to the wishes of a privileged few.”

Reichberg, 45, a self-styled community liaison for members of his Orthodox Jewish Boro Park neighborhood who had problems with the city or police, cried in a courtroom filled with his family and supporters as he asked Woods for leniency, saying he had been led astray by the “glitz and glamour” of the access his wealthier friend Rechnitz could buy.

“I acted as an adolescent, demanding special attention,” the self-described police buff told the judge. “I thought I was entitled to that special attention because some of my friends were police officers.”

Prosecutors said Reichberg and Rechnitz greased the palms of NYPD brass who included ex-chief Philip Banks and Floral Park police chiefs Stephen McAllister, who were never charged, former deputy chief Michael Harrington, who pleaded guilty, and ex-deputy inspector James Grant, who was acquitted.

In return, he and Reichberg allegedly got perks that included help with tickets and gun licenses, special access to public events, parking placards and intervention in private disputes.

Reichberg defense lawyer asked for a short prison sentence, followed by community service, arguing that Reichberg got little out of the scheme in comparison to defendants in other corruption cases such as former New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver and former Senate leader Dean Skelos.

“There is a difference between a crime committed primarily because a person wants to look like a big shot … and other crimes where people are paying bribes to get contracts,” she said.

But Woods said the police were special — “one of our most important public institutions,” and said he was focused on sending a message.

“I hope this sentence will be effective in dissuading others,” the judge said. “The corruption of public officials … is a crime that merits meaningful deterrence …”

Reichberg was ordered to surrender to begin serving his time by Aug. 12.