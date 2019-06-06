TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long Island

Sources: Veteran NYPD detective found dead in Plumb Beach wetlands

Police conducted a massive search for a missing

Police conducted a massive search for a missing detective, his car found in the parking ot of Plumb Beach in Brooklyn. He may be a DEA delegate.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

A respected NYPD detective was found dead Thursday afternoon in a wetlands area off the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, a possible suicide, law enforcement sources said. The discovery came a day after a high-ranking deputy department chief took his own life.

The body of first grade Det. Joseph Calabrese, 57, was found by Plumb Beach after he failed to show up for work at the Brooklyn detective borough command, the sources said. 

The absence of Calabrese, a married father of four, spurred a search of the beach and the waters nearby after his car was reportedly found in the vicinity. A law enforcement source said no suspects were being sought in the case.
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Steven Silks of Queens North Borough Command, was found dead in an unmarked police vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said. Silks was within weeks of retirement.

Calabrese's death came as a shock to many. Michael Palladino, head of the Detective Endowment Association, said Calabrese served as a union trustee.

“I am shocked and shattered,” Palladino said. "Joe Calabrese was a dedicated detective union official, husband and father. He was the salt of the Earth.

Calabrese lived in the Marine Park area of south Brooklyn, according to public records. He reportedly was last seen at about 2 a.m. Thursday.  NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak declined to comment Thursday when asked about the detective's death.

Police did not say how Calabrese died.

Plumb Island is part of the Gateway National Park area and is about a mile and a half south of where Calabrese lived.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Charles Cino, left, Philip DiMarco and Frank DePergola D-Day survivor on anniversary: 'This is a great day'
Police investigators at Kirk Park in Montauk on Cops: Death of man found is suspected homicide
NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his Staten Island Attorney: Cop in Garner case should be fired
State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs on Jan. 14, Jacobs: Don't vote on driver's licenses this year
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responds to reporters questions Cuomo: Taxpayers won't tolerate OT ripoff at MTA
Amityville Memorial High School seniors took a journey Applause, cheers for grads-to-be during 'Senior Walk'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search