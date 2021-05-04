Family, friends and fellow cops will gather Tuesday in Greenlawn for the funeral of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a week after the East Northport resident was struck and killed on the job by an alleged drunk driver.

Top police brass from Long Island and New York City are expected to attend the morning funeral at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church for the married father of two young children. Burial at Northport Rural Cemetery will follow.

Tsakos, 43, a Highway Patrol officer, was fatally struck as he directed traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early April 27 after responding to a crash.

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, has been charged with 13 counts, including second-degree aggravated manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

A judge last week ordered Beauvais to be jailed without bail following her arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.

Tsakos, who served in the Greek military, grew up in Astoria. His parents owned diners on Long Island and in Queens.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He joined the NYPD in January 2007 and was assigned to Highway Unit 3 in August 2014, the NYPD said. His death is the first this year of an NYPD officer on duty, the department said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support Tsakos' family had raised more than $215,000 as of Monday night. A separate fundraiser set up by a crowdfunding platform for police and military families has raised nearly $85,000 so far.

And on Monday, COPSHOT, a tip line for information about those who shoot police officers, pledged $10,000 to Tsakos' wife and children, according to spokesman Steve Mangione.