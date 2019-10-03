A wake for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed by friendly fire during a violent struggle with an armed suspect in the Bronx early Sunday, is scheduled for later Thursday in Monroe.

Mulkeen, 33, lived in Westchester County and had been a police officer for more than six years. He was shot near the Edenwald Houses, a public housing complex in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, while working in plainclothes on an anti-crime patrol, NYPD officials said. Mulkeen died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx.

Two bullets fired from the guns of his fellow officers struck Mulkeen as he struggled on the ground with the suspect Antonio Williams, NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a news briefing.

According to police, officers shot and killed Williams, 27, as he attempted to grab Mulkeen’s weapon in the struggle.

The fallen officer and former standout track athlete at nearby Fordham University displayed “incredible, incredible courage,” O'Neill said, describing the officer's actions before his death.

On Monday, the city medical examiner disclosed that Mulkeen suffered bullet wounds to the head and torso.

It was the second time an NYPD officer had been killed by friendly fire this year. In February, NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, died after he was hit by friendly fire as he and other officers responded to a robbery in Queens.

Police were still in the early stages of the investigation and there will be a review of body camera footage recorded by five of the officers during Sunday's shooting, O'Neill said. Mulkeen didn’t have a chance to activate his camera, the commissioner said.

About 24 hours before he died, Mulkeen had arrested Jermin Wright, 27, of the Bronx, on a gun charge. Mulkeen and other officers stopped Wright and found him in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with its serial number defaced, officials said.

In the minutes before he was shot, Mulkeen and other anti-crime officers were on patrol by the Edenwald Houses in response to an earlier gunshot-locator activation — indicating gunfire — in an attempt to prevent possible retaliation, a police source said.

Mulkeen's wake is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Homes in Orange County town of Monroe. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, 26 Still Rd., also in Monroe.