Second NYPD officer shot last week in Bronx released from hospital

The second of two NYPD officers wounded during a Bronx shooting Wednesday night was released Friday from the hospital, the department said.

Officer Robert Holmes, who has been with the department for eight years, left St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to applause from his fellow officers. Video posted on the NYPD’s Twitter page showed Holmes waving with his right arm from a wheelchair with his left arm in a sling.

Holmes along with officer Alejandra Jacobs, who left the same hospital on Thursday, responded to reports of a man with a firearm, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Wednesday.

When they approached the man, who was sitting on the steps of a residence on Beaumont Avenue near 187th Street, he opened fire, Shea said.

Holmes was shot once underneath his left armpit, Shea said, and the bullet exited through the left side of his chest. Jacobs, who has been with the department for about one year, was shot twice, Shea said.

Police did not reveal the officers’ hometowns but said neither live on Long Island.

On Thursday, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison called Holmes an "absolute hero, engaging an individual that carried a firearm that just shot his partner."

The suspect’s gun was stolen in Georgia, Shea said during the news conference.

Charges are pending against the suspect, the NYPD said.