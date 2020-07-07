A Queens man allegedly put in an illegal chokehold in June by an NYPD cop now facing charges is accused of slashing a man with a box cutter in the Bronx during an attempted robbery, authorities said.

Charges were pending late Tuesday against Ricky Bellevue, 35, and another man, after they accosted two men in the Bronx, made anti-gay statements and then attempted to grab a bag held by one of the victims, officials said. During the struggle, Bellevue brandished a box cutter and cut the face and both hands of one of the victims, 27, according to officials.

Police identified Bellevue's alleged accomplice as Trevel Parrish, 28, but they did not provide his hometown.

Earlier Tuesday, NYPD officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the scene in the vicinity of Third Avenue and Brook Avenue and took Bellevue and Parrish into custody without incident, officials said. Bellevue suffered a laceration to his forehead during the attempted robbery and was being treated at a Bronx hospital Tuesday, according to officials.

Bellevue's attorney on the case, Sanford Rubensein, was not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman for the Bronx District Attorney said the office had not received any information about the case.

In June, police body cameras and bystanders videotaped Bellevue as he harangued NYPD officers on the boardwalk in Far Rockaway. Officers then attempted to take Bellevue into custody after he was believed to have approached the officers with an object. In the process, officials said Officer David Afanador, 39, of Long Beach, was seen on the footage using an illegal chokehold on Bellevue.

The videos went viral and Afanador was immediately suspended and later charged with strangulation in the second degree, apparently the first such cop charged under the new state law punishing police use of a chokehold.

The tactic was barred by the NYPD years ago but came up for renewed scrutiny in 2014 after an officer used a chokehold in Staten Island on Eric Garner, who later died. Cuomo signed the new law as part of a group of police reform bills.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Afanador’s defense attorney said Tuesday the officer remained under a 30-day suspension without pay.

Resisting arrest charges against Bellevue stemming from the Far Rockaway incident were dropped by Queens prosecutors.