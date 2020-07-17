New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced a six-point plan to quell an explosion of recent gun violence, including shifting officers to shooting hot spots, shifting more detectives to investigations and organizing additional gun buy-back programs.

In a joint news conference Friday, the officials also revealed they are reorganizing the police community affairs bureau to deploy officers to areas with increased violence in an effort to work with the communities at the grassroots level.

“The increase in shootings and violence tears at the fabric of life in our city,” Shea said. “These new efforts are critical to stopping the violence but we need everyone in public to step forward to help.”

The appearance of de Blasio and Shea together was the first time they had done so in well over a week. The shooting initiative comes as the number of victims to gunfire is on a pace to surpass by the end of next week the entire toll of 922 victims reached at the end of 2019.

Shea and de Blasio didn’t give specifics on how many officers the NYPD would be put into the shooting hot spots or how many detectives would be part of the focus.

The number of shootings has steadily increased during the pandemic and reached a large number over the July 4th weekend. Shea again stressed his view that the log jam in the court system, where the impact of the coronavirus has essentially stopped grand jury proceedings, is playing a big factor in the criminal justice system’s current inability to deal with violent gun defendants.

“The court system in not functioning!,” DeBlasio said in response to a reporters question. “Just in the last year and a half we have about 2,000 gun cases, half of them are indicted, we need the price of carrying an illegal firearm in New York City to be felt."

She said those who have been charged with gun crimes should be prosecuted. "We need the court system to open to get them off the street as quickly as possible," Shea said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The officials algo gave updates in a couple of high-profile cases recently.

Investigators reportedly were talking to a person of interest in the case of the fatal shooting of one-year-old Davell Gardner over the weekend at a Brooklyn barbecue. Police also announced Thursday the arrests of three men in the Bronx for the shooting of Anthony Robinson, 29, on July 5th.

The clearance rate for solving shootings has been under 30 percent but Shea noted that since Monday cops have made 13 arrests for shootings and homicides in recent days.