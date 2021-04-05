TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Queens precinct commander dies by apparent suicide, NYPD says

    Credit: Bryan Smith

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

A precinct commander for the NYPD in Queens apparently took his own life Monday while sitting in his vehicle near Kissena Park, according to NYPD police officials.

Deputy Insp. Denis Mullaney, 44, was commander of the 107th Precinct in North Queens, which covers the areas of Fresh Meadows and Cunningham Park, said an NYPD spokesman.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and 164th Street to find Mullaney had sustained what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said officials. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Queens Chronicle reported that he assumed the position of commanding officer of the 107th Precinct last September and at that time had been on the force for 20 years, including a stint on the city's Transit police branch of the NYPD

During a meeting of Community Board 8 in October, when Mullaney was introduced as the new 107th commander, he was described as a Queens native and a graduate of St. John's University, according to community board meeting minutes.

The death is the first apparent suicide of an active duty officer this year. In 2019, the NYPD suffered the loss of 10 officers from suicide.

In the wake of those losses, the NYPD initiated a number of outreach and intervention programs to try to identify and help cops who were suffering from psychological problems that could lead them to suicide attempts.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Cuomo confirms 'conceptual' state budget deal
One mailer sent by Nassau County Executive Laura Nassau reassessment prompts barrage of political mailers
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Mark Lesko announces key federal prosecutor appointments
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court Weinstein appeals conviction, blaming 'cavalier' judge
A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 With 16 and older next on eligibility list, state urges COVID-19 vaccinations
State Trooper Joseph Gallagher died March 26 from Ambulance companies to flash lights to honor trooper
Didn’t find what you were looking for?