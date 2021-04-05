Queens precinct commander dies by apparent suicide, NYPD says

A precinct commander for the NYPD in Queens apparently took his own life Monday while sitting in his vehicle near Kissena Park, according to NYPD police officials.

Deputy Insp. Denis Mullaney, 44, was commander of the 107th Precinct in North Queens, which covers the areas of Fresh Meadows and Cunningham Park, said an NYPD spokesman.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and 164th Street to find Mullaney had sustained what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said officials. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Queens Chronicle reported that he assumed the position of commanding officer of the 107th Precinct last September and at that time had been on the force for 20 years, including a stint on the city's Transit police branch of the NYPD

During a meeting of Community Board 8 in October, when Mullaney was introduced as the new 107th commander, he was described as a Queens native and a graduate of St. John's University, according to community board meeting minutes.

The death is the first apparent suicide of an active duty officer this year. In 2019, the NYPD suffered the loss of 10 officers from suicide.

In the wake of those losses, the NYPD initiated a number of outreach and intervention programs to try to identify and help cops who were suffering from psychological problems that could lead them to suicide attempts.