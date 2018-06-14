Starting Friday, 300 additional NYPD officers who normally have desk jobs began hitting the streets in nine commands as part of an effort to combat “pockets of violence” that have cropped up around the city, officials said Thursday.

The additional officers will target known hot spots in eight precincts and one housing police area in an operation dubbed, “2018 Summer All Out,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters Thursday.

“We are still experiencing pockets of violence and it is our core mission to address those pockets of violence,” Monahan said. “It is more important to ensure every single New Yorker actually feels they are safe.”

The precincts involved include: the 32nd in Manhattan; the 40th and 43rd in the Bronx; the 67th, 73rd and 75th in Brooklyn; the 103rd in Queens and the 120th on Staten Island.

Officers will also be sent to Public Service Area 7 in the Bronx, which covers some public housing areas.

While crime continues to trend lower in 2018 than 2017, areas of the Bronx and Brooklyn have recently logged additional homicides while other areas have experienced more shootings. The latest NYPD statistics show as of June 10, the city had a 3.4-percent increase in homicides compared to 2017, which was a record low year in modern police history.

The number of shootings were essentially even with 2017 while overall serious crimes, such as burglary, rape and robbery are down about 3 percent.

Monahan said the latest effort, the fourth since 2014, will allow precinct commanders to use the extra officers as they see fit, sometimes on foot patrols or in vehicles, as well as in certain “high visibility” posts. Cops will get a week’s additional training and the program will end after Labor Day.

In recent years, the Summer All Out efforts yielded what Monahan said were “significant reductions in violence.”

Last year, the All Out commands experienced 44 fewer shootings than in 2016, a reduction of 47 percent, Monahan said, while there were eight fewer homicides, a drop of 31 percent.

In early July the NYPD will graduate a new class of about 750 new officers who Monahan said would provide another boost in strength.

“We are all cops,” he said. “All 36,000 people who are in uniform have a responsibility to be able to get out on the street and do police work.”