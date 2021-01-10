NYPD reviews videos to look for cops possibly involved in Capitol riot

The NYPD said it is reviewing video and working with authorities in Washington to determine if any of its officers participated in the U.S. Capitol riot last week.

An NYPD spokesman said so far there is no evidence any of its officers were part of the mob that broke into the Capitol on Wednesday.

But the department is working with Capitol police, who asked New York officials for help in determining whether any NYPD employees were involved in the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"The New York City Police Department is assisting Capitol police in their request to determine whether or not anyone employed as a New York City police officer was involved in the assault on our nation’s capital," NYPD spokesman Sgt. Edward Riley said in a statement. "There is no evidence at this time that any were. But we are reviewing footage and using all investigative methods to make a determination and assist our law-enforcement colleagues."

The FDNY said Saturday that the FBI is investigating allegations that current or former FDNY members were involved with the mob that stormed the Capitol.

The FDNY statement came after a photo surfaced on Twitter on Friday of a person wearing clothing with the words "FDNY Squad 252" on the back. Squad 252 is based in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An FDNY spokesman said Sunday there was nothing additional to report

The riot came during a joint session of Congress, as lawmakers were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. It left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.