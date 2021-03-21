Newsday wins 32 awards at the New York Press Photographers Association’s 86th Annual Photography/Multimedia Contest

Newsday's photographers and videographers took home 32 awards at the New York Press Photographers Association’s 86th Annual Contest for photojournalism. The contest had over 1945 images and videos entered and 162 awards given out.

News Picture Story - 1st Place In the Wake of the deaths of George Floyd at the hands of Police in Minneapolis, protests for justice broke out throughout the country. ..People call for Justice for George Floyd during a protest in Roosevelt, NY. June 13, 2020

After the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, protester walk across the Brooklyn Bridge toward NYC Thursday June 4, 2020

People call for Justice for George Floyd during a protest in Roosevelt, NY. June 13, 2020

Nassau County Police try to stop man from arguing with the Long Island residents who came together to protest against police brutality at Delco Plaza in Hicksville Friday June 12, 2020

A lone fist, representing the sentiments of many of the people of NYC, is held high during the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, will take place in Brooklyn Thursday June 4, 2020

Looters taking advantage of a sensitive and vulnerable time during the protests calling for justice for George Floyd in New York City, June 1, 2020

Looters running from the police during the protests calling for justice for George Floyd in New York City. June 1, 2020

The police apprehended looters taking advantage of a sensitive and vulnerable time during the protests calling for justice for George in New York City. June 1, 2020

A Protester holds the American flag in Manhattan during a "Families March" towards City Hall Park in New York City. Tuesday, June 9,2020.

Society’s Reckoning: Protests & Movements - 1st Place Protestors march in Manhattan during a rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,.Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York.

Animals - 1st Place Paul Zucconi uses a snow blower to clear his driveway as this dog, Stryker, chases after the snow on Mobrey Lane in Smithtown Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Society’s Reckoning: Protests & Movements - Honorable Mention Protesters take to the streets in Roosevelt, NY, on June 13, 2020, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots.

Society’s Reckoning: Protests & Movements - Exhibit Award Woman wrote 'Black Lives Matter' on her car window in Caravan for Justice and Change, June 7, 2020 in N.Y. Minneapolis police killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, triggering Black Lives Matter protests across the country and around the world.

Animals - Exhibit Award A Pooch eyes up a beer on the bar at the Port Jefferson Brewing Company during their weekly "Bingo Night" in the tasting room of their brewery. Port Jefferson Brewing Company has a dog friendly tasting room. Feb. 19, 2020

Sports Action - 2nd Place Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees makes a diving catch for an out during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Sports Action - Exhibit Award A surfer rides the large waves at Lido Beach, NY. Which are being churned up by a storm off the coast. Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.

Sports Action - Exhibit Award New York Yankees' pitchers run interval drills during spring training in Tampa, FL Saturday Feb. 15, 2020

Sports Feature - Exhibit Award New York Yankee fans waiting for autographs from the playing during spring training in Tampa, FL Sunday Feb. 16, 2020

Spot News - 2nd Place Members of the NYPD ESU, Truck One rescue a jumper on West 26th Street in Manhattan. The person fought with the police as he was pulled into the 6th story window. March 26, 2020

Spot News - Exhibit Award A fierce blaze gutted a former schoolhouse on Oregon Road in Mattituck on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Other fire departments also responded including Cutchogue, Southold, Greenport.

Portrait - 3rd Place Musicians (Left to right) Thomas Manuel, Trumpet, and Ellis B. Holmes III, Drums, travel between gigs in a classic 1957 Plymouth convertable as they perform at various outdoor locations around the village of Stony Brook, NY. Due of Covid-19 (Corona Virus) restrictions, musicians and music fans have not had any opportunities to enjoy live music. In response, musicians from the "Jazz Loft" in Stony Brook have scheduled three weeks of small, socially distant, outdoor, pop up jazz concerts across the area, entertaining people who would otherwise be cut off from joys of music. July 22, 2020.

Portrait - Exhibit Award A Long Island Rail Road employee disinfects a train car with an eco-friendly cleaner while at the Hicksville LIRR station, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Pictorial - Honorable Mention An American flag wall mural is refracted through raindrops on a car window in Centereach NY. On the afternoon of February 10, 2020.

News Picture Story - Honorable Mention Terrel Tuosto, in tan, leads the march down Merrick Avenue during a protest for Justice for Jacob Blake in Merrick, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Teziah Clark, 8, of Amityville, watches a crowd marches down Great Neck Road during a protest following the death of George Floyd from Amityville to Copiague, Thursday, June 4, 2020...

Protestors chant on the ground while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Jahshua Taylor, of Westbury (cq), shouts as protestors walk down Old Country Road from Westbury towards Garden City in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A man with his fist out the window as the crowd marches down Great Neck Road during a protest following the death of George Floyd from Amityville to Copiague, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Sharod White protests police brutality in the wake death of George Floyd in front of the Nassau County Police 1st precinct in Baldwin, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

'Aleki Lui, of Riverhead, holds a sign and flag during a protest for Justice for Jacob Blake in Merrick, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

A group of protestors listen to Vincent Doe, of Lindenhurst, during a demonstration in Copiague against police brutality after the death of George Floyd, Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Malachai Maloney, of Stony Brook, with microphone, leads a crowd while protesting police brutality in the wake death of George Floyd in Port Jefferson, Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Tiandre Tuosto, of West Hempstead, who was detained by police last week, protests with the crowd against police brutailty in the wake of the death of George Floyd in East Maadow, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Protestors walk down Old Country Road from Westbury towards Garden City in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

News Picture Story - Exhibit Award In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. Anger and frustration manifested itself in the form of protests which sprung up in both big cities and small towns all over the country..On Long Island, ItÕs been like no other movement in recent memory. Protests against police brutality and racism have emerged in both communities of color, and in locales where few people of color live.. - .Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, shut down Sunrise Highway as they march in the Long Island town of Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 7, 2020.

Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, confront Nassau County Police officers during a protest in the Long Island town of Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 2, 2020. Protests such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country the in wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, confront Nassau County Police officers during a protest in the Long Island town of Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 2, 2020. Protests such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, shut down Old Country Rd. In Carle Place NY. As they march during a protest on Long Island on the evening of June 8, 2020. Protests such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country for weeks in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, shut down streets as they march in the Long Island town of Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 7, 2020. Protests such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Members of clergy and laity from area Churches and Synagogues rally against racism in the Long Island town of Bellmore, NY. on the afternoon of June 7, 2020 Protests and events such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Emotional Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, embrace during a rally on Long Island on the evening of June 8, 2020. Protests such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country for weeks in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors, and allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, rally against racism in the Long Island town of Islip, NY. on the afternoon of June 9, 2020 Protests and events such as these broke out in cities and small towns all over the country as people expressed their anger in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

General News - 3rd Place Rebecca Carr, of Mastic, left, sheds a tear for her boyfriend, Jonathan Flores-Maldonado, who was killed by a drunk driver, as she stands next to her sister Amanda, while attending a rally to voice their opinon of the bail reform law in front of the H. Lee Dennison building in Hauppauge, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

General News - Honorable Mention Dr. Rachel Ruotolo, a plastic surgeon with Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, holds 9-month-old Matteo DiMartino of Massapequa, who was born with a lymphatic malformation, during a press conference at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Campaign - Exhibit Award Supporters of President Donald J. Trump gather in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Ave in New York Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, as the President is lodged at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center suffering from the COVID-19 illness. The group, mostly in truck and cars, arrived after organizing on Long Island...

A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 PICTURE STORY - 2nd Place This is one month after the hospital was at its breaking point, utilizing ambulatory, cardiac, rehabilitation wards, and even hallways, to treat patients with severe symptoms of the coronavirus. The following photos look back over the traumatic months of April and May, where Mount Sinai staff battled the novel virus, and juggled necessary procedures such as births and surgeries. While the morgue overran, medical staff shifted into trauma mode and this is what it took to try and reach the other side of the curve.....Exhausted Nurse practitioner Naamah Badian waits outside the hospital to test prospective patients for COVID-19 at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, New York, on May 18, 2020. This is one month after the hospital was at its breaking point, utilizing ambulatory, cardiac, rehabilitation wards, and even hallways, to treat patients with severe symptoms of the coronavirus. The following photos look back over the traumatic months of April and May, where Mount Sinai staff battled the novel virus, and juggled necessary procedures such as births and surgeries. While the morgue overran, medical staff shifted into trauma mode and this is what it took to try and reach the other side of the curve.

As codes are announced over the loudspeaker, a hallway in the emergency department bustles with medical professionals and patients at Mount Sinai South Nassau hopsital in Oceanside, on April 13, 2020.

Medical staff tend to a covid-positive patient in a medically induced coma at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 14, 2020.

Saying she would feel too guilty to take a leave from work, Seven-months pregnant, chief physician assistant Courtney Ciesla will care for patients until the moment she goes into labor, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 14, 2020.

With a comforting touch, but with a gloved hand, chief physician assistant Courtney Ciesla tends to a patient in the emergency department. He is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test in Oceanside, New York, on May 18, 2020.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the morning, Manuel Carchipulla cries as he sees his wife Diana Garcia Garcia hold their baby Danaey for the first time, the father watching via FaceTime, at Mount Sinai South Nassau on April 28, 2020.

Elzbieta Zanio worked in the cardiac catheterization ward, where doctors inserted catheters to diagnose and treat heart conditions, now treats covid-positive patients at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 14, 2020. ÒYour eyes are open your entire shiftÓ she says, as sheÕs never cared for such intensively ill patients.

A covid-positive patient, in a medically induced coma, is connected to a myriad of life-sustaining devices providing blood pressure medication, antibiotics, sedation, feeding and assistance breathing, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 14, 2020.

"We've never seen this much death in such a short amount of time." Nurse educator Katie Demelis and nurse manager Nydia White tenderly wrap the the body of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 15, 2020. Transportation will soon arrive to move the body to external containers as the hospital morgue is at capacity.

The hospital cleaning crew prepares a once temporary COVID-19 intensive care unit, at Mount Sinai South Nassau on April 28, 2020.

This potentially life-saving surgery would have happened weeks ago if not for the COVID-19 surge. Now Roderick Middleton, 26 from Jamaica, is prepared for a neck surgery to remove an undiagnosed lump in his neck in operating room 14 in Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, New York, on May 19, 2020.

Retired NYPD officer Anthony Greco of Wantagh, with the help of Dr. Frank Coletta, lifts his shirt to show the tubes still present after his surgery to repair his lungs. Greco spent 61 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 and is elated to hear he's scheduled to be released. Surprised by his severe reaction to the virus he explained to Newsday that he had no pre-existing conditions that he knows of, at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, New York, on May 18, 2020.

A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 - 3rd Place Edith Rubin, 90, is visted by her family on Thanksgiving at Gurwin nursing home in Commack, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 - Honorable Mention The Biggest Banana Farmer's Market in Oceanside taking precautions to keep their employees and customers safe, during the corona virus pandemic. Monday March 23, 2020.

A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 - Honorable Mention "We've never seen this much death in such a short amount of time." Nurse educator Katie Demelis and nurse manager Nydia White tenderly wrap the the body of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, on April 15, 2020. Transportation will soon arrive to move the body to external containers as the hospital morgue is at capacity.

A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 - Exhibit Award Robert Cardona Jr., 9, holds the flag that covered the casket carrying his father, NYPD Detective Robert Cardona, of the 13th Precinct detective squad, after it was carried from the Sinatra Funeral Home Saturday, April 25, 2020. in Yonkers, N.Y., during a funeral service. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, Detective Robert Cardona died April 15 from complications of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) after 19 years on the force.....