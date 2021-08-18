Ada Mae Jefferson, church leader in Bellport, dies at 85

Ada Mae Jefferson took a deep interest in everyone who walked through the doors at the Jefferson Temple, Church of God in Christ in Bellport.

"Mom invested in each individual that she encountered," said daughter Loretta Jefferson, 59, of Bellport. "There was no preference in her eyesight. Everyone was the same, every individual mattered."

Jefferson was instrumental in establishing the church in 1964, with her late husband, Bishop Ralph Livingston Jefferson.

As First Lady Mother, Ada Mae Jefferson was a strong and influential figure within the church. She led many of the 26 auxiliaries, hosted numerous events, took the lead of many fundraising efforts, and would serve as a keynote speaker at church events. She was particularly fond of Mother’s Day, when she would make sure all mothers in the congregation would receive a gift.

The mother of six who lived in Bellport for over 30 years died July 3 at her home, her family said. She was 85.

"The world would be a better place to live in if people were like my mom," said daughter Theresa Jefferson Partlow of East Patchogue. "She was in a class of her own. She was a person you knew you could trust. You could go to her in confidence. If you talked to Mother Jefferson, you knew that it wasn't going to go anywhere. She was a very true, genuine person."

Her impact in the community did not go unnoticed. Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine’s office presented a proclamation to the Jefferson family during funeral services on July 12 and declared the date, First Lady Mother Ada Mae Jefferson Day in the town of Brookhaven.

Born March 12, 1936, in Dillon, South Carolina, Ada Mae Jefferson met her husband, a Southampton native and United States Marine, in the early 1950s when he was stationed in North Carolina. They married in 1953 and, 11 years later, Ralph L. Jefferson started the church, which began in Port Jefferson and has operated in Bellport for the last 46 years.

Opening a church is no easy task, but Ada Mae Jefferson was on board immediately.

"No reservations or hesitations," said Loretta Jefferson. "She partnered with my dad when God called him to the ministry. Whatever he asked of her to do, they did well together. She knew that the call was in her husband’s life to enter into the ministry. She supported him 110% from the beginning of their journey to the end of their journey."

Besides her intense involvement in church matters, she was known for her sage advice and the calm demeanor she brought to every task, her daughters said.

"Whatever was taking place, she was able to step up to the plate to fill in the gap whenever necessary," Partlow said. "Whenever there was something that needed to be taken care of right away, she was that go-to person to resolve the problem or whatever it may have been."

Ada Mae Jefferson was counted on by the congregation to solve problems without bias or favor.

"Her character was amazing," Partlow said. "Not everyone could be a pastor's wife or a bishop's wife, but she was the type of person that was the mediator in any disputes. She knew the kind words to say to both individuals. She didn't take sides. She had the class and the charisma (becoming of) a first lady."

She was never without a kind word or a smile, friends and family said.

"She was heaven-sent," said Ronnette Spann of Bellport, a longtime member of the church. "She had a purpose in life with God and she fulfilled all her duties and beyond. She would go above and beyond."

In addition to her daughters, Ada Mae Jefferson is survived by sons Joseph and Ralphael Jefferson, both of Amityville, daughter Victoria Castor of Bellport, son-in-law Paul Partlow of East Patchogue, daughters-in-law Laurie Jefferson and Susan Jefferson of Amityville, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Jerry Jefferson and her husband.

Ada Mae Jefferson was buried at Calverton National Cemetery, her family said.