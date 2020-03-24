Longtime reporter, editor Alan Finder dies at 72 

Journalist Alan A. Finder, who worked for Newsday and spent the bulk of his diverse career as a reporter and editor for The New York Times, died Tuesday after testing positive earlier this month for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in a statement. He was 72.

Baquet called him “a generous and patient colleague” and said of Finder, who retired in December 2011 after more than 28 years of service: “He was one of Metro’s stars in the 1980s and 1990s, a big writer in a big, hugely competitive era for New York City news.”

Finder, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, also worked at The Record in Hackensack.

Newsday assistant managing editor for investigations Martin Gottlieb, who worked with Finder at The Record and brought him to Newsday as a freelance editor on what would become an award-winning investigation of the rise of Oheka Castle owner Gary Melius through “Long Island’s cozy political system,” recalled Finder Tuesday as “unflappable” and “masterful.”

“He had a tremendous amount of humility, too, and he never felt he was better than anyone else,” Gottlieb said.

“He was just a good soul.”

Born Feb. 19, 1948, in Brooklyn, Finder grew up in Nassau County, colleagues said, then received a BA degree in history from the University of Rochester in 1969 and a master's in American Studies from Yale University in 1972. He went to work for The Record from 1974 to 1979, covering local news and projects and serving as Sunday city editor.

Finder then joined Newsday as a reporter, covering local news, politics, energy and projects between 1979 and 1983, before leaving the paper for The New York Times.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

During a career that spanned decades, Finder covered news-side beats that included City Hall, housing, labor and transportation, Baquet said, and served as acting bureau chief at the Times' City Hall bureau from June 1986 into 1987. Among notable projects was a nine-part series on Mayor Ed Koch, as well as 1987, 1990 and 1991 projects on assessments in New York City, a two-part series on affirmative action in city contracting, and a 1995 look at modern-day sweatshops in New York City.

He also served as a Metro enterprise reporter from 1994 to 1999, sports enterprise editor from 1999 to 2005, and an education reporter from May 2005 to April 2008, when he became an assistant editor on the foreign desk, according to his bio on LinkedIn.

An online video of his 2008 appearance a guest lecturer at the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock provides a glimpse of the personality Newsday reporter Sandra Peddie, who worked with Finder on the Melius project, described as “so down to earth.”

In that appearance, Finder explained to attendees that he believed being a good reporter was about “being a good translator.” That is, he explained, while most reporters are rarely an expert in any one field, they do need to be someone who, in his words, “knows enough to know what to ask the people who are experts” — then find a way to present that information to the readership in a way they can understand.

Gottlieb and Peddie said the ability was most evident with the role Finder played on the Melius project, headlined “Pathway to power: Gary Melius’ rise through Long Island’s cozy political system.” Finder was initially slated to be an extra set of eyes on the complex 2018 project but ended up as the main editor when Gottlieb was sidelined by a medical emergency.

“Alan was asked to take on a huge, somewhat controversial project with reporters he didn’t know, and he handled it with extraordinary aplomb,” Peddie recalled Tuesday, adding: “We all came to appreciate his intelligence, his journalistic smarts and his sense of humor. He really didn’t let much rattle him, even the long commute he made from New Jersey to get to Long Island.”

The series won the Society of Silurians President's Choice Medallion, the New York News Publishers Association award for distinguished investigative reporting, the New York Press Club Golden Keyboard Award, first place in the New York State Associated Press Association investigative watchdog reporting category, and the Long Island Press Club Robert W. Greene public service award.

“He was so down to earth — he never got caught up in the pretentiousness some journalists have about their important work — and yet he really understood what a difference we made every day,” Peddie said. Most important, though, she noted, was this simple postscript: “The world is a much sadder place without him.”

Finder is survived by his wife, Elaine Isaacson, as well as daughter Lauren Elizabeth Drucker and son Jason Finder. Services were being finalized.