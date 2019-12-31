LI, NYC through Newsday photographer Alan Raia's lens
Over a 47-year career as a photographer for Newsday, Alan Raia saw and photographed it all, from world leaders and other famous figures to crime scenes and moments of everyday life on Long Island and in New York City. "His true talent was an innate ability to deal with people from every walk of life and humbly capture perfect photos," his son Alex Raia said. Alan Raia, who also went by Al, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 85. Here are some of Alan Raia's many remarkable photographs.
