TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 37° Good Evening
Few Clouds 37° Good Evening
Long IslandObituaries

Albert E. Morel, Korean War Army vet, machinist dies at 85

Morel always made time to take his four children to Long Island beaches, forests and other natural landscapes, said his daughter.

Albert E. Morel managed bowling alleys, made helicopter

Albert E. Morel managed bowling alleys, made helicopter blades and ran a bar. Photo Credit: Diane Dadabo

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Albert E. Morel, a Korean War veteran whose careers on Long Island included managing bowling alleys, making helicopter blades and running a bar, died Jan. 4 at his Coram home of natural causes.

He was 85.

Despite working both days and nights for years, Morel always made time to take his four children on excursions to Long Island’s beaches, parks and other natural landscapes, said his daughter, Diane Dadabo.

“Until his last dying day he said, ‘I never did enough for you,’ ” said Dadabo, of Lake Grove. “But he did. He did.”

Morel was born in Brooklyn in 1932. His family soon moved to Long Island, and Morel grew up in Copiague, Lindenhurst and Amityville, Dadabo said.

His childhood was idyllic. A short biography Morel wrote in 1997 describes the berries he picked in a field near Wellwood Avenue and the clams he and friends dug up in Great South Bay.

“I loved the Bay and knew it like the back of my hand off Copiague, with special spots that we didn’t share with anybody,” Morel wrote.

After graduating from Amityville High School in 1950, Morel worked as a machinist at Liberty Products and then at Fairchild-Republic Co. in Farmingdale. He also served in the Army’s 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War beginning in 1953, Dadabo said.

In 1960, Morel was hired by Gyrodyne Co. in St. James, where for years he helped produce rotor blades for helicopters, according to Dimitri Papadakos, Morel’s longtime colleague.

“I never met anybody all through the years that didn’t really like him,” said Papadakos, of St. James.

Morel later managed bowling alleys in Port Jefferson and Smithtown, and ran the Pub Car, a bar in Port Jefferson.

“My father was a hustler,” Dadabo said of his multiple jobs. “He did it so that we would be comfortable.”

Dadabo recalled Morel as a devoted father, who loved especially taking his children to Long Island’s scenic settings, from Montauk to Wildwood State Park. He imbued in his children his lifelong love of Great South Bay.

“We used to go eeling at night,” said Dadabo, who recalled her father teaching her how to push through bay reeds at low tide in search of the creatures.

He is also survived by son Richard Morel of East Setauket; daughter Catherine Rogers of Kershaw, South Carolina; first wife Clair Rachoza of Lake Grove; three half-sisters, Carol Madalinger of Charlotte, North Carolina, Elizabeth Torres of North Carolina, and Ella Fiota of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Morel was predeceased by his second wife Rita and son Edward.

Services for Morel were Jan. 12 at Bryant Funeral Home in East Setauket. He was buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Harendra Singh leaves federal court in Central Islip Timeline of Singh’s ties to Mangano, Venditto
Harendra Singh is led out of the FBI Singh admits bribing Mangano, Venditto, NYC official
A sign in Veterans Park in East Northport, Despite trend, town keeps officials’ names on signs
Patrick Nowakowski on Monday attends the MTA's LIRR MTA chief: No plans to fire Nowakowski now
A spokesman for the Diocese of Rockville Centre Principal: Trespasser reported at parish school
A mural at the Hicksville Sears depicts a Groups push to save LI mural at closing Sears
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE