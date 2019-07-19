The Amityville school district is mourning a longtime elementary school teacher.

Marc Engler, a 20-year veteran educator who worked at Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School, "was beloved by all those who crossed his path," Amityville School District Superintendent Mary T. Kelly said Thursday in a letter to the Amityville school community.

Engler, 59, of Little Neck, died Tuesday, according to I.J. Morris funeral home in Dix Hills. Details on the cause of death were not immediately available.

"A warm and caring gentleman, he was a valued and highly regarded member of the Amityville family and will be deeply missed," Kelly said in the letter. "The Amityville Board of Education and administration wish to extend our sincere thoughts and deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

A crisis counseling team is available to meet with students and staff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wellwood Cemetery, 1400 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon. Mourners are urged to get to the cemetery office by 12:45 p.m. Shiva will be held right after the service at 3 p.m. at 46 Pleasantview Dr., Central Islip.