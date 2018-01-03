Andre Bermudez, a Suffolk County employee in the department of economic development and planning and an avid musician, has died.

He was 40.

“He is the best father and most amazing husband. We laughed a lot. He loved to play with his children, and his friends and family always came first,” said his wife, Danielle Bermudez, of Selden. “He would do anything for us, and would move heaven and earth to see us happy.”

In his county role, he was involved in revamping, renovating and reselling zombie houses, his family said.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Andre Bermudez, a rising star who was instrumental in the revitalization and economic development of communities across Suffolk County,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. “Andre was the utmost professional, someone who believed in the mission of the Suffolk County Landbank Corporation and, most of all, understood the importance of helping others in need.”

Bermudez died Friday at his home in Selden. The cause of death was not immediately known, his family said.

Bermudez graduated from Commack High School in 1995, and from the State University New York at Purchase, majoring in music composition and performance.

He later received his master’s degree in business from State University New York-Empire State College.

Many people didn’t know that Bermudez was very handy and preferred to fix something rather than buy new, his family said.

“He built me a farmer’s table by hand, because he wanted simply to make me happy,” Danielle Bermudez said.

Her husband, who had been part of the Long Island music scene since his teens, was an avid musician who often played guitar, she said.

Bands he played in included Space Robot Scientists, Freaks from the Apocalypse, and Yes Sensei, his family said. His love of music brought him and Danielle together, she said.

“I was working in a coffee shop and his band played there. It was pretty much instantaneous love,” she said. They were married for 10 years.

Those who knew him said he also loved the outdoors, camping and hiking.

In addition to his wife, Bermudez is survived by two daughters, Isabel and Olive; and his parents, Angel and Cynthia Bermudez of St. Cloud, Florida.

Services for Bermudez will be Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Moloney Funeral Home in Ronkonkoma, followed by cremation.