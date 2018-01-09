Arthur Conologue, a longtime court officer affectionately known as the Supreme Court mayor in Nassau County, has died.

The Syosset resident, who as a teen served as golf caddie for entertainer Bing Crosby and the Duke of Windsor at Piping Rock Club in Locust Valley, was 86.

He died Sunday after sustaining injuries in a fall.

Conologue was born in Glen Cove in 1931 and served as an Army infantryman and sharpshooter during the Korean War. He spent 20 years as an assistant manager and manager at the A & P grocery chain before joining the court system in 1973, eventually becoming a special assistant.

He married Margaret “Marge” B. Conologue in 1956 — they were introduced by her mom, who shopped at A & P — and they had three children.

“He had a natural affinity for kids,” said son Kevin Conologue of Massapequa. “He was a very good role model. He was relentless at doing things for others, but he was also relentless in trying to get people to help other people.”

Conologue retired from the courts in 2011 but still found time to stop in and help the court. Around there, everyone called him Artie.

“After God and his family, there was nothing more important to Artie than our court,” Chief Clerk Kathryn Driscoll Hopkins wrote in a bereavement notice. “Even after his retirement he came religiously each week to assist us.”

He was sharp, friendly, funny and respected, said Edward G. McCabe, a former Supreme Court justice and Nassau County administrative judge who retired in 2009.

“If you wanted to get something done, you gave it to Artie,” McCabe said. “He would go and get cooperation, because no one turned Artie down. He was the kind of guy people just liked. They gravitated to him.”

He also loved animals and was known to keep dog treats in his car for the neighborhood canines.

“He was a sucker for any dog — the bigger the better,” Kevin Conologue said.

Arthur Conologue also served as an usher for 50 years at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Syosset, including this past Christmas, and was honored with a bishop’s award for his dedication. He also was a Republican committeeman in Syosset starting in the early 1970s.

At church, in politics and for the courts, he always found a way to help or connect with people, including once when actress Susan Lucci had a few appearances before the bench, his son said.

“Artie always had a great saying: ‘If a man has one true friend he’s really rich,’ ” McCabe said. “I would say Artie had so many friends that he was really wealthy.”

Conologue also is survived by a daughter, Kyllene Conologue of Syosset and four grandchildren. A son, Christopher Conologue, predeceased him.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd. in Syosset.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church, 205 Jackson Ave. in Syosset. Burial will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.