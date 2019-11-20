The small North Shore community of Bayville at a Wednesday evening vigil will grieve for three people killed in two separate fires that broke out within about 48 hours of each other.

“Bayville residents have grappled with tremendous grief and sadness in the days following these tragic house fires," said Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan, who helped organize the candlelight vigil set for 8 p.m. "As we hold the family, friends and loved ones of those who perished close in our hearts and minds, we have the opportunity to draw strength from each other by coming together,” Lafazan, who represents the district, added in a statement.

The vigil will be held at the Bayville Commons, 282 Bayville Ave., the statement from Lafazan said.

Dr. Walter Baron, 96, a dentist, and his wife, Sonia, 94, died as the result of a house fire that erupted Nov. 11 just before 2 p.m. at their Bayville Park Boulevard home. "They loved each other very, very much," said their daughter, Katherine Baron, of Bayville.

A fire official said Wednesday that the blaze was nonsuspicious and described it as an accidental electrical fire.

The second fatal fire struck at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 13, at a house on Bayville Avenue. Officials have yet to release the identity of the person who died in that fire, or the result of the investigation into what caused that blaze.

The Barons, who would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary next May, moved to Bayville from the Lower East Side in 1955, where Walter Baron practiced dentistry after obtaining his degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Katherine said.

Their lifelong home was destroyed. Ashes are all that are left of the portrait that hung over the mantle of her and her brother, Dean Walter, who died a number of years ago. A blind starling that the daughter taught to talk, which helped keep her parents company, also perished.

Lying on the ground outside the family home was a sodden copy of her parents' wedding certificate, Katherine said. "Everything is gone; I don't know how this could happen," she said.

Her mother died in the fire; her father, severely burned, died in the hospital on Nov. 14.

Walter Baron loved to fish, so much so that the family spent about a dozen summers on a boat, anchored at a Port Washington marina so he could commute to work.

"They liked the water," said their daughter, whose small menagerie — including a dog, a cat, a guinea pig and a bird — was welcomed aboard.

"My mother was a beautiful person; she always stood by my family; she did everything for me and my father and my brother," Katherine Baron said. "She was the rock of my family."

Her father, an expert with implants, practiced in Manhattan and at an office in their family home; he treated priests for free. Working with another dentist, he fixed the teeth of underprivileged New York City children, also at no charge, she said. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as a captain.

Her father, who taught local schoolchildren how to fish, was a founding member of the Oyster Bay Anglers, a club focused on fishing and conservation. "He was very witty," his daughter recalled.

Both sides of the family emigrated from Ukraine, and the Barons honored their religious heritage throughout their life.

Now a funeral Mass will be held for them at Bayville's St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church on Saturday at noon.

The couple will be interred at Bayville Cemetery, according to the Oyster Bay Funeral Home.