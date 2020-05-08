As soon as Carson D. Mascoll returned home from work, the phone started ringing. The attorney would have about 30 minutes to unwind from his day before he went down to the basement for hours, assisting friends and neighbors who had come to his Hempstead home looking for legal advice.

“He was always looking out for others. He was a great leader in the Hempstead community,” said his son, Jeffrey Mascoll of East Windsor, New Jersey. “Being a true gentleman and helping people as much as he could — that was his legacy.”

Mascoll, who offered legal guidance for countless Long Islanders out of his home as well as county and town offices, died of natural causes on April 22. He was 101.

Growing up during the Great Depression, Mascoll developed a sense of humility and a strong work ethic from a young age. He was three years into college at St. John’s University when World War II broke out and was soon recruited to the 761st Tank Battalion, the first African American battalion to see combat during the war.

After being honorably discharged in 1947 and receiving a Purple Heart for injuries suffered when his tank was hit by enemy fire — an incident that required two years of recovery in an army hospital and almost cost him his leg — he returned to St. John’s, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1948. He earned a law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1951.

When the newly minted lawyer began searching for jobs, however, he was met with closed doors, as many law firms refused to let an African American man join their ranks. Undeterred, Mascoll opened his own firm in Hempstead, charging clients a fraction of what they would pay other attorneys.

“Once word hit the street, people were flocking to him,” said Jeffrey Mascoll. “A lot of people who couldn’t afford to pay were being referred to him. He truly did all he could to help people.”

Mascoll made history in 1957, when he became the first African American to serve as the Village of Hempstead prosecutor, and again when he was appointed the Town of Hempstead’s assistant attorney in 1961. A decade later, he joined the county as the deputy attorney, taking on the role of executive assistant to the commissioner of health for Nassau County in 1972.

A longtime member of the Hempstead Republican Club, he was also involved with the Hempstead Housing Authority and served on the village’s board of Zoning Appeals.

As Mascoll continued to achieve professional success, his desire to help people never waned. When he came home after work, he continued to provide free or low cost legal assistance to those who were closing on their homes or needed notary services.

“As soon as he got home, I remember there would always be a stream of people calling. He would start seeing people at 5:30 in the basement,” said Jeffrey Mascoll. “He would be in the basement for hours, working on cases and closing real estate transactions and representing people.”

After retiring in 1989, he continued to provide legal guidance for friends and neighbors, as well as for his church. He also had more time to dedicate to his collection of Lionel model trains, an elaborate display that wove around the entire basement and included miniature villages, people and functioning railroad crossings.

Mascoll was recognized last year for his achievements and for his 100th birthday, with a proclamation from the House of Representatives that honors him as a “pathmaker who accomplished a series of firsts.” The proclamation also commends his dedication to his family, where he is fondly remembered as a gentle and fun-loving father, who passed on a love of music and pingpong.

“My dad would let us get away with murder,” said Janet Mascoll, of Hempstead. “He never had a harsh word. He was always supportive and giving advice, and letting you experience life yourself and seeing how you needed to make adjustments.”

In addition to his son and daughter, Mascoll is survived by his daughter-in-law Rowena and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores, in 2019. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.