Christopher Madden, vice president of Copiague school board, dies at 49

Christopher Madden, 49, vice president of the Copiague

Christopher Madden, 49, vice president of the Copiague Board of Education, died Friday, his wife Jennifer Madden said. Credit: Thomas Humphrey

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Christopher Madden, vice president of the Copiague Board of Education, died Friday of the coronavirus, his wife said Saturday. He was 49.

“I want people to remember him for what he did for our community and how much he loved our community and wanted to help every family and kid possible,” Jennifer Madden said, adding that he had no underlying illness. 

Madden had been hospitalized since March 19 at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, his wife said. He died at 3:11 a.m. on Friday.   

The Copiague Public School District in a statement Saturday said Madden was “a staunch supporter and tireless advocate of our students, staff and community and he will be deeply missed. We will remember him for his commitment and dedication to the Copiague community and his altruistic spirit.”

Madden, who had been on the school board since 2017, was also a member of the Copiague Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Copiague, created the Copiague neighborhood watch group and was vice president of the hamlet’s youth league, Jennifer Madden said. 

He also was a member of the American Venice Civic Association and lived in the hamlet’s American Venice neighborhood.

Madden owned Brick Mountain Warehouse Corp., a U.S. Customs authorized warehouse in Valley Stream.

“He had a lot of energy and he was always trying to help the Copiague community,” said Sharon Fattoruso, president of the Copiague Chamber of Commerce. “He was always working hard. I could say one thing about him, he would butt heads with a lot of people, but that was what Chris was all about. He was very much into his community.” 

Madden ran for Suffolk County’s 15th Legislative District against DuWayne Gregory in 2017 as a Republican. Though Madden didn’t win the seat, Gregory, now serving on the Babylon Town Board, said they kept in touch.

“Him and I developed a friendship over the past several years,” Gregory said. “Good guy, dedicated to the community. To see something like this, it’s just amazing how it’s just affecting people that you know. It really brings it home that this is something to take seriously.”

Babylon Town supervisor Richard Schaffer said Madden was all about helping the community.

“It was all volunteer for him. It was nothing about himself,” Schaffer said about the work Madden did. “A lot of people are upset and devastated.” 

Madden is survived by his three children, ages 14, 18 and 20.

Funeral arrangements are in the process of being made, his wife said.

