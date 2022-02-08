Dane Kasschau was the favorite uncle among his nieces and nephews, his two brothers and sister, agreed.

A lacrosse captain and long-distance runner, he lived in the moment so deeply that he brought the best out in his siblings, wife, young son and daughter.

A freshman year walk-on to the Lehigh University lacrosse team, Kasschau finished senior year as team captain. That followed earlier successes as captain for the South Side High School team in Rockville Centre.

Dane Austin Kasschau, 39, who died Jan. 25 nine months after a diagnosis of Stage 4 colorectal cancer, "never complained to anybody," or "showed he was upset" as he spent his final months with family, inspiring nurses and medical staff with his resolve, his brother Brant Kasschau, 41, of Rockville Centre, said.

Kasschau, who lived in Dover, Mass., is survived by his wife, Elaine "Lissy" Kasschau, daughter Austin, 5, son Jack, 2. Another son is due in about two weeks.

The Kasschau's learned they were having a boy after slicing into a cake, revealing blue insides, during a gender reveal while in hospice care the weekend before he died.

"It was sad and happy at the same time," his brother Jared Kasschau, 43, of Rockville Centre, who served as Nassau County Attorney under former County Executive Laura Curran, told Newsday.

Raised in Rockville Centre, Dane and his family lived in Dover, Mass. He worked in digital advertising sales for Yahoo.

His sister Paige Merendino, 33, said her brother "took all he could out of every day."

When the extended family would head out to the North Fork of Long Island for getaways, at Nassau Point, "we would joke that he was the Camp Kasschau counselor," Merendino recalled.

"He would wake up and he'd say, 'All right, we're going for a run,' and then he's like, 'Who's playing pickleball with me?'"

He made everyone feel "magical," Merendino said. "He did it so that every single person at the house could have a smile on their face."

Kasschau had suffered from symptoms of Chron's disease and colitis since his senior year at Lehigh. His family is encouraging people to be screened for colorectal cancer, particularly if they have Chron's or colitis, which are inflammatory bowel diseases.

Jared Kasschau, his wife Deirdre Kasschau and Merendino ran the New York City Marathon in November and raised more than $21,000 for colorectal cancer research.

In one week since sharing an online fundraiser, The Dane Austin Kasschau Fund, to support the Chron's and Colitis Foundation, the family raised more than $100,000.

A recent event at The Tap Room in Rockville Centre drew streams of people during the day to pay tribute to Dane.

There, current South Side coach Steve DiPietro presented the family with a framed No. 7 jersey.

Dane Kasschau was a skilled at drawing, often making Etch-A-Sketches in the mornings for Austin.

He also wrote poems, including one for Austin two years ago about a race they ran together.

His wife reread the poem, "Our Race," to Dane shortly before he died, Jared Kasschau said.

It ended with this passage: "These moments are so much fun / No record keeping of who won / The time spent together / Is the memory each will hold onto forever."

Along with his wife and two children, his two brothers and his sister, Kasschau is survived by his parents, James and Eileen Kasschau, of Rockville Centre.