Note: This story was originally published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2011.

David Mudd, a plain-spoken entrepreneur, commercial pilot and farmer who planted and cultivated some of Long Island's earliest and most successful vineyards, died Friday.

Mudd, 90, flew jetliners for Eastern Airlines from 1942 until his retirement in 1980 and brought a zest for knowledge, technology and professionalism to the regional grape-growing industry, which he entered with a one-acre vineyard in 1974. He and his son, Stephen, went on to plant and maintain some 3,000 acres, most for other vineyard owners.

David Mudd was the first president of the former Long Island Grape Growers Association, now the Long Island Wine Council, and is widely credited with marshaling political and intellectual forces to bring the local wine region to maturity. He also trained many of the region's most successful grape growers.

"He had a far-reaching influence," said Larry Perrine, partner and chief executive of Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton, who moved to Long Island while a graduate student at Cornell University at Mudd's urging. After working for Mudd, Perrine went on to establish a viticulture program at the local Cornell Cooperative Extension with Mudd's support.

Perrine described Mudd as "a legend, a very funny man, a very astute man."

Mudd was born Sept. 10, 1920, and grew up on a farm in Millwood, Mo. His family moved to St. Louis and he studied accounting at St. Louis University before joining the Air Force Reserve, and training as a commercial pilot. He flew troops to England and airlift missions for Eastern during the war.

"He was an excellent pilot," said Bill Abraham, a fellow pilot who joined the airline the same day in 1942. "He was very calm, intelligent, very careful in all the years that he flew."

While working for Eastern, he met his first wife, Betty Jane, then a stewardess. The couple married in 1947 and spent the next 47 years together. She died in 1994. They had four children.

"He expected us to work hard and respect people," said his daughter, Cindy Mudd-Lindberg, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

"He always talked about having an alternate plan. That's how we grew up. Don't dwell on how you screwed up. Make it right."

While piloting jets for Eastern, Mudd in 1955 also started a dairy farm on 278 acres in Ringoes, N.J., before selling it and moving his family back to Southold in 1960.

Mudd learned about grape growing by traveling to France, California and Italy, and was considered one of the fathers of Long Island merlot, a staple grape. From a single Southold acre, he went on to plant 27 more of his own and launch Mudd Vineyards. It has planted grapes for such noted Long Island names as Palmer Vineyards, Jamesport Vineyards, Manor Hill Vineyards, Laurel Lake and Osprey's Dominion.

"He was responsible for instilling the confidence in all the pioneers to move forward, and explore viticulture," said Richard Pisacano, vineyard manager at Wolffer Estate Vineyards and owner of Roanoke Vineyards in Riverhead, who worked for Mudd between 1976 to the early 1980s.

Perrine said Mudd loved technology and brought as much of it to Long Island as he could get his hands on. Among the local innovations: the first grape hedger, the use of infrared photography to chart vineyard progress and hydraulic pruners.

In addition to his son, Stephen Mudd, and daughter Cindy, Mudd is survived by his second wife, Christine McGuire of Southold, and another daughter, Nancy Mudd-Haponick of Southold. A son, Donald Mudd of North Prairie, Wis., predeceased him in April.

Viewing is Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A religious service at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home will be followed by interment at Cutchogue Cemetery.