Note: This story was originally published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2001.

It wasn't a normal week for Hofstra University administrator Deanna Hunter unless alumni walked through her office door to offer proud updates about accomplishments she helped them to achieve.

Hunter, a popular Hofstra administrator and active Hempstead resident, died Aug. 20 of a heart attack while on vacation with family in Kona, Hawaii. She was 54.

Kathy Kershner, a colleague and friend of 27 years, said, "We can't say enough about what her death means here at Hofstra. It leaves a gaping hole. It's impossible to think anyone else could fill it."

Hunter has a long history at Hofstra, where she earned a bachelor's in English in 1971 and a master's in counseling education in 1978. An administrator at the university for 21 years, she last was assistant dean of the School of Education and Allied Human Services. She also had been executive director of Special Programs and director of the university's Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program for 13 years and the Science and Technology Entry Program, a college prep program, for 10 years. She also was responsible for the Upward Bound Math Science Program.

Her daughter, Kimberly Hunter-Bishop of Freeport, who described her mother as "bubbly, very strong, focused and dedicated," said she was very proud of the STEP/CSTEP programs, which are designed to prepare qualified, underrepresented minority students for entry into scientific, technical, health-related and licensed professions.

"She went out of her way for her students," her daughter said. "She had a go get 'em attitude about work and the program."

Liz Scott, a colleague in the CSTEP program and friend, said, "Deanna made it possible for literally hundreds of young people to see the possibilities of doing more."

One of those young people is Keston Lall, now in his third year at Hofstra's law school and first year as a graduate student. He met Hunter the second week after he transferred into the school and was immediately taken under her wing.

"Since that time, she's been like a surrogate mom," he said, "someone there to offer guidance."

According to Lall, Hunter would say, "Don't tell me it can't be done, because I'll make it happen." Her motto was "can do," he said. "We have really lost a gem and a resource. She was priceless to us."

Hunter had become a mother to her younger sister, Lori Arrindell of Hempstead, a graduate adviser at Hofstra, after their parents died almost 20 years ago.

"In a sense, it's like I lost my mom again," she said. "And it's gonna be hard to go on without her, but I know she'll be the guardian angel to look over us."

Because of her caring demeanor, her reputation as a reliable resource and her ability to create opportunities, Hunter's office was always filled with students.

"She never blinked an eye about trying to do something to help them if they were in need," Arrindell said.

Hofstra President Stuart Rabinowitz said, "She was a caring administrator who loved Hofstra and her students and in turn, her students loved her also."

Among Hunter's deep involvement in her community and alumni activities, she was president of the Hempstead Neighborhood Advisory Council, founding member and president of the university's Black/Hispanic Alumni Association and 1995 recipient of Hofstra's Alumni Achievement Award.

Besides her daughter and sister, Hunter is survived by a brother, Ronald Williams of East Moriches, and a grandson.

Visitation tomorrow is from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carl Burnett Funeral Home in Hempstead. The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, also in Hempstead. Hunter will be buried at Rockville Cemetery in Lynbrook.