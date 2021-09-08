The works of Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and Zora Neale Hurston graced the bookshelves of Delores Singletary Ledbetter, a Renaissance woman whose mantra, family members said, was: "You must trust yourself; Think for yourself; Speak for yourself; Be yourself. Imitation is suicide."

The Mississippi-born educator and youth advocate from East Northport, who was dedicated to enhancing the lives of her students, died on Aug. 5. She was 83.

"She was highly intelligent, a conversationalist, an avid reader, very funny, and she made an impact on her community," said sister Shirley Singletary Hudson, of Middle Island. "Delores was very interested in Black culture and being an example to Black boys and girls. She was always a role model."

As the oldest of six siblings, Ledbetter was the first in her family to graduate from college. She received her bachelor of arts degree in English from Tougaloo College in Mississippi, where she became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Gamma Psi chapter. She continued her education at Southern Illinois University, where she received her graduate degree in education.

"My mom met my father, who was an NFL football coach and followed him to every coaching job. But everywhere they went, she always worked," said son Robert "Donny" Ledbetter of Windham, Maine. "When we moved to East Northport in the late 1970s, she became a teacher at Uniondale High School and taught there for 30 years. That instilled in me a great work ethic."

Described as a hard worker who was tough, yet caring, Ledbetter enjoyed sharing her passion for her craft with children.

"She wanted to make sure that children who had the desire and passion to go to college but didn't have the funds were assisted and recognized," said Robert Ledbetter of his mother and the arts program she developed. "They were able to perform or display their art where people from the community could share their gift with them."

Ledbetter practiced her Christian faith through her service to others. She was influential in her community and held membership in myriad organizations with accompanying leadership roles. But her most important role was that of a doting grandmother.

"My mom was so proud when her grandchildren were born," said Robert Ledbetter. "She took such pride in my son, Will, and my daughter, Neve. She just lit up when she was around them."

Added Hudson, "Delores always emphasized education with her grandchildren. She believed that if you get an education you can go far in this world, as long as you do it right, give more than 100%, and be all that you can be."

In addition to Hudson and her son, Ledbetter is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nikki Ledbetter of Windham, Maine; her sister Barbara J. Singletary Turner of Clarksdale, Mississippi; her brother, Willie (Annie) Singletary III of Clarksdale, Mississippi; and her stepsister, Mary Helen Patterson of Memphis, Tennessee.