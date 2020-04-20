Ed Boden: Longtime youth sports coach in Seaford, dies at 81

Ed Boden's love of family extended beyond his own. As a coach of youth sports, he impacted the lives of many youngsters in the Seaford community.

Boden coached youth baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and football in Seaford for more than 20 years. Sports even influenced his selection of family cars. Boden bought larger vehicles, including a 15-passenger van, to cart around his family, sports equipment and the players on his numerous teams.

“He had a saying to his players,” said his son, Andrew, of Wantagh. " 'If you can get to my house, I’ll take you to the games.’ ”

Edwin John Boden, Sr., died of congestive heart failure in his Seaford home on April 11, surrounded by his family. He was a custodial engineer for 37 years for the NYC Board of Education, his family said. He was 81.

Boden coached CYO intramural sports and basketball at St. William the Abbot in Seaford from 1965-1987. Boden, called “Mr. B” by many of his players, coached Seaford Little League from 1970-1987, and St. William the Abbot CYO softball from 1983-1987.

“As great as it was to be coached by him, it was those car rides that were so special,” said Jenn Flower, a friend of Boden’s daughter, Kathleen. “When other adults would talk, you might roll your eyes, but not with him. You would listen. He was so spot-on with everything he said.”

Boden was born on March 27, 1939, in Brooklyn and was the youngest of nine children. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Eddie” to his nieces and nephews. St. William the Abbot Pastor Joe Fitzgerald, who also knew Boden as “Uncle Eddie” his entire life, gave him his final Communion and last rites.

Boden met his future wife, Susanne, in 1955 at a dance club in Manhattan. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1957, and was married in 1961. The Bodens moved to Massapequa in 1964, and settled in Seaford in 1969.

Boden had eight grandchildren and was often seen driving to their various sporting events, and dance recitals, in his red 1999 Mustang GT convertible — the same vehicle he used to transport the homecoming queens in the Seaford Homecoming parades, the family said.

“Whenever you say the name Ed Boden you think of his red convertible,” said Emily, one of his granddaughters. “It was his pride and joy; his fifth child.”

Boden was a Mets fan and was also a member of Local 891. Boden was an avid golfer and also played in the Seaford Men's Softball League for more than 30 years.

In addition to his wife and son, Boden is survived by his son, Edwin John Boden Jr., of Seaford; daughter Denise Boden, of Seaford; ; daughter, Kathleen Haug, of Seaford, and sister, Anne Riggs, of Brooklyn.

The family said they will have a private graveside service on April 28, and a memorial Mass will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to one of Boden’s favorite organizations including: St. William the Abbot Church, the Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee, Camp Anchor, the Seaford Lions Club, or Karen’s Hope.

