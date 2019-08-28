Sgt. Edward Sholl of the Nassau County Police Department was an impressive jack-of-all-trades, his daughter said, a man who loved competing in triathlons, tinkering around his Plainview home, boating to Fire Island and growing peppers in his backyard garden.

“He was the best person I’ve ever met,” said his daughter, Catherine Sholl, 20. “He was unbelievably smart.”

Sholl, 46, was fatally electrocuted Aug. 16 while repairing a washing machine at his home, Catherine Sholl said.

He was a police officer for 26 years, first with the NYPD and later with Nassau County. Edward Sholl had spent the past 4 and a half years at the Nassau County Police Academy, where he helped turn more than 1,000 raw recruits into cops.

“He loved being a cop,” said Catherine Sholl, a student at Ohio State University. “It’s all he ever wanted to do.”

Edward Sholl, a Long Island native, grew up in Levittown, the youngest of four and the only boy in the family. He graduated from Division Avenue High School in Levittown in 1991 and earned an associate degree from Nassau County Community College. He later received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

Sholl married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Monaghan, in 1997. The couple also had a 16-year-old daughter, Carolynn.

After joining the NYPD in 1993, Sholl was assigned to the 105th Precinct in Queens. He worked in the 101st Precinct before being promoted to sergeant in 2003 and assigned to the Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan.

Sholl was a first responder at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, helping with rescue and recovery efforts.

He joined the Nassau County Police Department in 2005.

“He wanted to be closer to his family,” Catherine Sholl said of her father's decision to leave the NYPD.

In 2015, Edward Sholl was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Nassau police department. He was briefly assigned to the 4th Precinct before becoming an instructor at the academy. He loved working out — running, cycling, lifting weights and skiing, Catherine Sholl said.

Edward Sholl also loved being on the water and would frequently take his boat across the Great South Bay to Kismet, Fire Island, his daughter said.

Visitation was Aug. 20 at Chapey & Sons in Bethpage. A funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Mercy in Hicksville.