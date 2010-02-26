Ephraim Zackson, 86, Floral Park family doctor, dies

Dr. Ephraim Zackson was a beacon from an earlier era: a family doctor who was part of the family.

Carrying a stethoscope and other essentials in a black medical bag, Zackson built his family medical practice in Floral Park, Queens, with decades of intimate home visits, sitting at his patients' bedsides.

Drop-ins at his office were welcomed at all hours. Babies he delivered grew up and returned with their own children. Through his 61-year career, he never accepted insurance other than Medicare, to minimize interference between himself and his patients.

Zackson, of New Hyde Park, died Thursday at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola at the age of 86 following complications from an infection. Many who cared for him there were his friends, colleagues and former students.

"He was more than a doctor to a lot of people," said his longtime assistant, Dee Cornella of Floral Park. "He was someone they could come to and talk to about whatever they needed. It's really the end of an era."

Zackson was born in the Bronx on June 3, 1923. The oldest of five children, he graduated from Jamaica High School in 1940 and received degrees from Queens College and Columbia University. He met his future wife, Isabel Charmatz, at Hahnemann Medical College (later merged as part of Drexel University College of Medicine) in Philadelphia, where he got a degree in 1949.

After stints at hospitals in Chicago and Queens, he opened his solo practice in an office attached to his family's home on 81st Avenue in Floral Park in 1951. He also taught at Stony Brook University's medical school.

"He believed in a thorough physical exam. He believed he could learn the most from using his hands," said his wife, Dr. Isabel Zackson, a pediatrician.

Among other honors, Zackson was twice named "Doctor of the Year" by Stony Brook University, where he also was recognized by students for outstanding teaching in 1996. The state Academy of Family Physicians named him "Family Physician of the Year" in 1994.

Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, chief of neurology at Winthrop, where Zackson was an attending doctor for much of his career, remembered him as a humanitarian in philosophy and practice, a lover of science as well as art, an intellectual who knew how to tell a joke.

"He was very concerned about peoples' comfort and dignity at all stages of their lives," Gottesman said. "He'd offer advice, a lot of times going beyond the medical to encourage them to be all they could be as people, to pursue education."

Besides his wife, Zackson is survived by his children, Dr. Hannah Zackson of Beverly Hills, Calif., Saul Zackson of St. Louis and Ruth Taylor of Greenlawn; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park on Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A funeral service on Monday will begin at 10:30 a.m.