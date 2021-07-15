Georgia Tschiember, a former Suffolk judge and a prosecutor who worked on the Robert Shulman serial murder case, died Friday at her home in Fort Salonga after a short illness. She was 85 years old.

Her husband of 47 years, a retired Suffolk detective John Tschiember, said he and his wife also had a home in Florida, wher they spent the winter months as "snow birds."

One of Tschiember’s most memorable cases was that of Long Island serial killer Robert Shulman of Hicksville, who was convicted in 1999 for the killing three women, crimes for which he received the death penalty.

Shulman’s sentence was later changed to life in prison after the New York State death penalty statute was struck down as unconstitutional. He died in state prison in 2006 at the age of 52.

The horror of the murders deeply affected Tschiember, the lead prosecutor in the case, and would haunt her the rest of her life.

"It was shocking to me to see those bodies," Tschiember told Newsday outside a Suffolk courtroom after Shulman was sentenced in 1999, saying the brutality of the murders shook her to the core.

In retirement, Tschiember sometimes gave talks about the Shulman case to others in the Florida community, complete with graphic crime scene images, John Tschiember said.

After leaving her job as Suffolk prosecutor, Tschiember filled a vacancy in 2002 as a Suffolk County District Court Judge, winning election in her own right later that year. She retired as a judge after hitting mandatory retirement age in 2006, her husband recalled.

In the years between the time she left the bench in 2006 and early 2021, Tschiember worked as a judicial hearing officer, adjudicating auto seizures related to DWI matters, her husband said.

John Tschiember said he was a detective on the robbery squad of the Suffolk County Police Department and remembered a day in the early 1970s when he and his partner entered a bar on Veterans Highway seeking information from an informant.

As he glanced around the room, he recalled, he spotted a pretty, well-dressed, dark-haired woman whose looks captivated him. He said he told his partner," "That is the girl I am going to marry...She was the classiest woman I had ever seen."

John Tschiember said he went up to the former Georgia Yovanovich and struck up a conversation. Both had previous marriages but married three years after their initial encounter, her husband said.

The former detective said he encourage his wife, who early in life worked as a bus driver, to pursue higher education. She got her college degree from C.W. Post and a Juris Doctorate from Hofstra Law School. In 1980, she joined the staff of then Suffolk County District Attorney Patrick Henry, where for over two decades she carved out a career as a top homicide prosecutr, her husband said. She later became a district judge.

During her legal career, Tschiember was the past president of the Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association, and member of the Suffolk County Bar Association. Of Serbian and Russian lineage, Tschiember and her husband traveled to Europe often, including visits to England, Russia, Spain, France and Germany.

After Tschiember became ill earlier this year, she spent her time at home, seated in a wheelchair, on a deck at her home and peacefully looking out over nearby marshland, John Tschiember said.

Paul Gianelli, who defended Shulman, praised the late judge.

"The criminal bar lost one of its finest advocates," Gianelli said. " Georgia was prepared, unflappable and always courteous."

In addition to her husband, Tschiember is survived by daughters Dawn Antonucci and her husband Tony of Oyster Bay and Shelly and Darlene Tschiember, both of Florida, as well Shelly’s husband Nick Longobardi and close friend and caregiver, Irmeli Despasquale. Also surviving her are nieces and nephews.

A wake for Tschiember was held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Clayton Funeral Home in Kings Park. Funeral plans are private.