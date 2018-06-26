Gloria Rita Byers, a longtime Plainview resident and loving homemaker, died June 3. She was 92.

Byers died of congestive heart failure at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, her granddaughter, Brittany Matthews, 32, of Plainview, said.

Born Gloria Pericolo in Yonkers, Byers attended the Yonkers High School of Commerce, which has since been renamed. She then worked as a comptometrist for the Burroughs School of Comptometry in New York City and at Matheson Chemical, where she was trained to operate a comptometer, a complex type of mechanical calculator.

While living in the Bronx, she was introduced to Ralph E. Byers, a World War II veteran and American Airlines supervisor, in 1949, said her daughter, Susan Matthews, 57. The couple married in 1951.

They moved to Plainview a year later, where they raised five children. Byers remained in Plainview until 2006, Brittany Matthews said.

In their spare time, Byers and her husband enjoyed traveling together, visiting places such as Italy, California and Hawaii, until his death in 1990, her granddaughter said.

Byers was an art enthusiast, and spent her days painting, drawing and hand-crafting cards for her children and grandchildren. She encouraged and taught her children to draw and do papier-mache art, Susan Matthews said.

“She was very creative,” her daughter Susan Matthews, 57, said. “She would always point to different things for us to notice the details.”

Byers' hobbies also included listening to country music, reading Amish romance stories and crocheting. She would crochet blankets and sweaters well into her later years, until arthritis prevented her from continuing, her daughter said.

Throughout her life, she remained a devout Catholic, which Susan Matthews said helped her see things realistically, reflected in her favorite mantra, “That’s the way it goes.”

“She was very sarcastic — she was hilarious — but she loved to help people,” Brittany Matthews said.

In addition to Susan and Brittany Matthews, Byers is survived by her children, Ralph Byers Jr., 66, of Lindenhurst, Stephen Byers, 64, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Linda Pelletier, 59, of Wilton, and Ronald Byers, 53, of Holbrook; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 21 at Our Lady of Mercy church in Plainview. Burial and a memorial will be held at 1 p.m. July 21 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Byers will be buried with her husband.