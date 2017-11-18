TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 54° Good Evening
Overcast 54° Good Evening
Long IslandObituaries

Harry Stein dies; former Freeport postal worker and veteran was 93

Born in Jersey City, Stein served with the Marines in the Pacific during World War II and was a medic during fierce combat on Iwo Jima.

Harry Stein, at left, with family in an

Harry Stein, at left, with family in an undated photo. Stein died Nov. 6, 2017, at 93. Photo Credit: Stein family

By Joie Tyrrell  joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Harry W. Stein, a former Freeport postal worker and World War II veteran, was a man of many talents — artist, poet, singer and musician.

He painted many landscapes and war scenes, and he played a wide range of musical instruments, including the piano, guitar, accordion, trumpet and harmonica. He was also a published poet and performed in plays, his family said.

“He was full of life,”...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

George Povall, of Point Lookout, director of All LIers call on Cuomo to stop NY pipeline
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Brown: Dear Nassau County Executive-elect . . .
Fuad Faruque at Stony Brook University on Aug. Muslim-American student from LI backs border wall
The humpback whale, shown Thursday, Nov. 16, 207, Humpback whale in LI channel eludes rescuers
Heavy rescue and police vehicles at the scene Police, fire crews at scene of accident in Suffolk
Players look after their robot at Half Hollow Robotics competition aims to build team skills