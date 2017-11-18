Harry Stein dies; former Freeport postal worker and veteran was 93
Born in Jersey City, Stein served with the Marines in the Pacific during World War II and was a medic during fierce combat on Iwo Jima.
Harry W. Stein, a former Freeport postal worker and World War II veteran, was a man of many talents — artist, poet, singer and musician.
He painted many landscapes and war scenes, and he played a wide range of musical instruments, including the piano, guitar, accordion, trumpet and harmonica. He was also a published poet and performed in plays, his family said.
