As were countless others of his World War II generation, the life of Henry “Hank” Skubik was shaped by the advent of aviation and the cataclysms of the early 20th century — Europe’s World War I economic devastation, the 1929 Wall Street crash, and the blitz of Nazism across the continent.

Skubik, a Czech immigrant’s son who piloted B-17 bombers over Germany, was shot down during his 28th mission...