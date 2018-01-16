TODAY'S PAPER
Henry ‘Hank’ Skubik dies; WWII bomber pilot, ex-POW was 94

While piloting B-17 bombers over Germany, he was shot down in 1945 and spent the remainder of the war in a prison camp.

Henry Skubik worked for the Federal Aviation Administration,

Henry Skubik worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, retiring in 1978 as a regional director for air traffic control. Photo Credit: Skubik family

By Martin C. Evans
As were countless others of his World War II generation, the life of Henry “Hank” Skubik was shaped by the advent of aviation and the cataclysms of the early 20th century — Europe’s World War I economic devastation, the 1929 Wall Street crash, and the blitz of Nazism across the continent.

Skubik, a Czech immigrant’s son who piloted B-17 bombers over Germany, was shot down during his 28th mission...

