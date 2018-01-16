Henry ‘Hank’ Skubik dies; WWII bomber pilot, ex-POW was 94
While piloting B-17 bombers over Germany, he was shot down in 1945 and spent the remainder of the war in a prison camp.
As were countless others of his World War II generation, the life of Henry “Hank” Skubik was shaped by the advent of aviation and the cataclysms of the early 20th century — Europe’s World War I economic devastation, the 1929 Wall Street crash, and the blitz of Nazism across the continent.
Skubik, a Czech immigrant’s son who piloted B-17 bombers over Germany, was shot down during his 28th mission...
