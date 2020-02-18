A civil rights heavyweight, a pillar of the community, an amazing father. Those are the words colleagues, friends and family used to describe lifelong Huntington resident Paul H. Johnson, who died Feb. 12.

Johnson died at Huntington Hospital after a brief illness. He was 90.

“He was a true Huntingtonian and someone who believed in community, democracy and being a good citizen,” said his daughter Lynda Johnson-Johns of Huntington. “My father believed people should vote, people should be active and not complain all the time, and be about the solution.”

His daughter said he was dedicated to the end, teaching Sunday school the Sunday before his death, an example of his commitment to a life of service to the community.

His political activism started early when he was elected president of his sixth-grade class, and never ended, Johnson-Johns said. His efforts for the inclusion of African Americans in the political process as voters, candidates and elected officials was game-changing and included coordinating the campaigns for several local candidates for town, county and state seats.

He had a pivotal role in getting the first African American on the Huntington Town board, Glenda A. Jackson, and most recently his vital support and guidance led to the victory in November of the first African American elected to Suffolk County Family Court, the Honorable Victoria Gumbs Moore.

“He changed the course and color of Suffolk County politics,” Central Islip-based attorney and colleague, J. Stewart Moore, said. "Much of Paul's early activism paved the way for activist and lawyers like myself, though his efforts he transformed the face of Suffolk County politics to make it more diverse."

Johnson was a charter member of American Legion Irvin Hart Post #1766 in Setauket, a member of the Town of Huntington Democratic Committee for 62 years, including two decades as an executive board member. He served on the board of the Economic Opportunity Council Inc. of Suffolk County, and was a former first vice president of the Huntington Branch of the NAACP as well as a lifetime member of NAACP.

Paul H. Johnson Sr. was born on June 28, 1929, in Huntington. He attended Huntington schools graduating from the high school in 1948 where he was a track star. He attended SUNY Farmingdale College for one year with plans to become an X- ray technician, but he was drafted into the Army.

He served as a paratrooper for two years in the Korean War where he was later honorably discharged. When he returned home he worked at Republic Aircraft for 17 years and later at the Long Island Lighting Company for 28 years until his retirement.

A lover of community, history, and the Bible he studied theology through a home study program offered by the Virginia Union School of Theology.

Johnson met his wife, Mary, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Huntington Station in 1951 and the couple married in 1953. In addition to Lynda the couple had two other children.

Besides all of his great published accomplishments his daughter said privately he was just as triumphant.

“He was an amazing dad,” she said. “He was always there for us and supported us in all of our endeavors. He made all of our track meets. He also supported our friends and drove us in and out of state to participate in events.”

In addition to his wife and daughter, Johnson is survived by son Aaron Johnson of Huntington, a sister Fannie Johnson of Huntington and several grandchildren.

Visitation is Feb. 18 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 17 Woodhull Rd., Huntington Station. A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral is Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by burial at Huntington Rural Cemetery Association.