Jerry Wolkoff built things no matter the size.

When he started in real estate, he invested in building homes in New York City. From there, in the early 1970s, Wolkoff moved on to create an industrial warehouse in Hauppauge called Heartland Executive Park which spans over 250 acres.

Wolkoff’s latest development, Heartland Town Square, is a proposal in Brentwood which would be “a game changer” his son, David Wolkoff said, because of its size. It would cover over 450 acres, and have 9,000 residential units and office and retail space.

“I believe his vision for Heartland Town Square will be his biggest mark even though he has left a big mark on Long Island,” David Wolkoff said. “He was always focused on trying to do the best he could. He had a vision and a goal.”

Jerry Wolkoff, a New York real estate developer spanning over five decades, died Friday at the age of 83 of a neurological illness, according a statement.

From Brownsville, Brooklyn, he had a vision to build which got the attention of local leaders.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Saturday that Wolkoff “was bullish on Long Island and his heart was as big as his proposed mixed use development. Always a visionary, his life's work will help to shape the development of Long Island for generations to come.”

Wolkoff most recently worked on projects on Long Island and in New York City. His family's 5Pointz development brought over 1.3 million square feet of mixed use space in Long Island City, Queens. He owned an entire block in the area for four decades.

The Heartland Town Square project has been in progress since purchasing the land that once was part of Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center from the state for $20 million in 2002.

David Wolkoff, who worked with his dad, said he never did things alone.

“For my father, it was more about having people getting better,” he said. “If that happened, the profits would come in line.”

Todd Shapiro, president and CEO of Manhattan-based public relations firm Todd Shapiro Associates, said Jerry was one of his first clients in private practice and was like a second father to him.

“He was one of the greatest businessmen and pioneered real estate throughout the five boroughs and Long Island,” Shapiro said in a statement. “He will be remembered for changing the landscape of the New York-metropolitan region for the past five decades, and his legacy will far outlive his years on this earth.”

Wolkoff is survived by his wife of 59 years, Michele; his sons, Adam and David; his daughter-in-law Stephanie; and grandchildren, Zachary, 18, Tyler, 16, and Alexi, 13.