The Suffolk County Police Department announced the death of its former commissioner, John Gallagher, in a news release on Saturday.

According to his son-in-law he died around midnight June 19 of kidney failure. He was 84.

Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, who worked under Gallagher’s leadership, extended his thoughts and prayers to his family.

"Former Police Commissioner John Gallagher spent a lifetime of dedicated service to the people of Suffolk County," Cameron said in the release. "He was a true gentleman and an outstanding leader, who oversaw our department’s response to the tragic September 11th attacks."

Gallagher served as police commissioner from 1997 to 2004, a career his family said he was most proud.

"Out of all of his careers, he also loved teaching, but he was honored to be asked to serve and embraced the opportunity," David Brewer, his son-in law, said.

Born in Brooklyn, Gallagher moved to Queens, eventually settling in Rocky Point and later the Port Jefferson area in the early 1970s, Brewer said.

He was a graduate of the FBI Academy’s National Executive Institute and was a guest lecturer at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to the release.

Gallagher was awarded the Suffolk County Medal of Honor, the county’s highest honor by then Suffolk County Executive Robert Gaffney when he retired from the police department.

The Suffolk County Community College board of trustees renamed the police academy at the Grant Campus the John C. Gallagher Suffolk County Police Academy.

Before becoming Suffolk’s police commissioner, Gallagher served as deputy county executive from 1992 to 1997 under Gaffney, during which he advised on public safety issues. Gallagher also served as executive dean of Suffolk County Community College’s Michael J. Grant Campus in Brentwood between 1974 and 1980.

Gallagher’s wife Patricia died 2017. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be at OB Davis Funeral Home, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place on Monday, June 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Tuesday, June 22, from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Sound Beach, at a time to be determined. Interment will be private.