State Sen. Jose Peralta, a Democrat who represented parts of Queens in New York State government, has died. He was 47.

His director of communications, Chris Sosa, said Peralta died Wednesday night at Elmhurst Hospital. The cause of death has not been officially determined.

Peralta started in his state political career in 2002 when he was elected to the Assembly. He won a special election in 2010 to the State Senate and was re-elected in four general elections.

Peralta was a member of the now-defunct Independent Democratic Conference, a splinter group that broke with the party and helped maintain Republican control of the chamber. He lost a primary challenge for the seat to Jessica Ramos in September.

Elected officials mourned his death Thursday.

"Senator Peralta was a dedicated public servant, a relentless advocate for Queens and a pioneer as the first Dominican-American elected to the New York State Senate," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called him "a proud son of Queens and the Dominican Republic."

Peralta is survived by his wife and two sons.

