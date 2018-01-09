A Port Jefferson Station native died Sunday after a skydiving accident in central Florida, his family confirmed Monday night.

Joshua Butzke, 25, of Connecticut, was in Zephyrhills, Florida, at Skydive City when he jumped from an airplane at 13,500 feet, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Somewhere between 1,000 feet and 800 feet above the ground, Butzke’s open parachute began spiraling and he landed hard, the newspaper reported.

Butzke was taken to Florida Hospital Zephyrhills and pronounced dead at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday, the newspaper reported.

Butzke grew to love skydiving after first participating in Westchester County with a friend, his father, Rich Butzke, said Monday. Joshua Butzke had completed more than 80 jumps leading up to Sunday’s fatal one. He had even purchased his own skydiving equipment, which he planned to use in later jumps.

“He was dedicated to it,” said his father, of Port Jefferson Station. “It was his passion. He loved it, much to the chagrin of his parents. But he recognized the risk.”

Joshua Butzke, who was licensed to sky-dive in New York, was a 2010 Comsewogue High graduate who excelled at soccer, loved going to Hawaii, and donated to different causes across Long Island. He earned a degree in international affairs from Bucknell University in 2014. A few months later, he landed a job at Prime Financial Services and moved to Norwalk, Connecticut. Despite living across the Long Island Sound, Joshua Butzke came home every weekend, his father said.

It’s unclear how Joshua Butzke’s parachute malfunctioned, but federal aviation officials in Florida plan to investigate this week, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Rich Butzke took his son to Long Island MacArthur Airport and remembers how much Joshua was excited to go to Florida for skydiving. On the drive to Islip, the two talked about the Jets and the Mets. Joshua detailed his plans to become a certified financial planner, and his father mentioned getting a head start on building the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Lego set that they were going to erect together.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rich Butzke said he will remember his son as a very focused man.

“He was the kind of kid who did the right things,” Rich Butzke said. “He cared about people.”

Joshua Butzke also is survived by his mother, Lorraine Butzke, and sisters Eva Wein and Samantha Butzke.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at I.J. Morris Funeral Home in Dix Hills.