Judge William H. Pauley III, a jurist with Long Island roots who presided over the criminal case against ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer during more than two decades on the federal bench, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was 68.

Pauley, based at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan, died at his home, according to Edward Friedland, the district executive for the Southern District of New York. His hometown was not immediately available.

In 2018, Pauley, sentenced Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. Cohen was freed to home confinement last year during a wider prisoner release program amid the coronavirus outbreak in prisons.

"Somewhere along the way Mr. Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass," the judge said at sentencing.

A colleague of Pauley's on the Southern District bench, Judge Colleen McMahon said Pauley was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton and confirmed to the bench in 1998 along with three other judges, including herself. She said they dubbed themselves the "Class of ’98."

"He was a critically important member of the court’s COVID response team from its earliest days," she said. "He was a wise counselor to anyone who asked him for advice. And that advice was invariably sound. ... I will miss him every day."

According to the legal job search website, lawcrossing.com, Pauley was born in Glen Cove and received both his bachelor's and law degrees from Duke University.

Pauley previously worked for the Nassau County Attorney’s Office and in private practice. According to a Newsday opinion section profile in 2018, he defended the county in federal and state discrimination lawsuits, including one about Nassau’s police department’s discriminatory hiring practices that led to a major consent decree. In another, Pauley successfully defended Nassau in a landmark pay-equity lawsuit filed by its municipal unions.

A profile on lawcrossing.com, which includes law firm profiles and tips on how to become a federal judge, described Pauley gaining a reputation on the bench "for austerity and sober directness as he presides over the court. Presiding over one of the most important district courts in the country, which has jurisdiction over important New York City businesses, such a mien is entirely appropriate, and makes him a good fit for the job."

In a scathing 2010 decison of a lawsuit brought by the federal government, Pauley said New York City's Department of Transportation had never hired a single female applicant for the job of bridge painter and denounced it as "unvarnished sex discrimination."

Pauley ordered the city to offer jobs and back pay to four women who sought jobs a decade ago and were turned down despite their experience, according to a Newsday story at the time. He also ordered new non-discriminatory hiring standards.

"The evidence adduced at trial reveals a municipal division in America's largest city that refuses to hire women, in spite of societal norms, sound business practice, and city, state and federal law," Pauley wrote in his decision.

Four years later, Pauley was one of four federal judges authorities said had received threats, often in obscenity-filled letters, from Vincent McCrudden, a former resident of Dix Hills and Long Beach who had previously served 28 months in prison for threatening the lives of 40 financial regulators.

In 2015, a federal judge tossed out charges against McCrudden of attempting to influence a U.S. district judge or magistrate by transmitting threatening communications, and mailing threatening communications in violation of federal law. Judge Denis Hurley ruled that the government had not provided required statements from the judges as to how the supposed threatening letters or emails from McCrudden had affected them, Newsday reported at the time.

Pauley was later thrust into the heart of Trump's tabloid-ready legal troubles involving pornstar Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. In a 2019 ruling, Pauley disclosed the end of Manhattan federal prosecutors' investigation into hush money payments by Cohen on behalf of Trump. The 2019 ruling came after a request by Newsday and other media organizations to unseal warrants and affidavits from a search of Cohen’s office, home and hotel room.

"The campaign finance violations discussed in the materials are a matter of national importance," Pauley said, according to a Newsday story. "Now that the government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the materials."

Southern District Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain said Pauley "was a great judge — wise, engaged, excited about his role in making sure that justice was served in every case — and a great friend and colleague."