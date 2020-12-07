Long Island native Lawrence Byrne, formerly a top NYPD lawyer and the brother of a city cop whose killing by drug dealers became a defining moment in the 1980s crack epidemic, has died, police officials said Monday.

Byrne, 61, died Sunday at a hospital after apparently suffering a heart attack Thursday at his home in lower Manhattan, said friend Stephen Davis, a former NYPD deputy commissioner for public information.

After working as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Byrne entered private law practice. In 2014, former NYPD commissioner William Bratton tapped him to be the department’s deputy commissioner for legal matters, a post he held until 2018. After leaving the NYPD, Byrne returned to private law practice.

On Feb. 26, 1988, his brother, Edward, 22, a North Massapequa native and an NYPD officer for two years, was alone in his patrol car in Jamaica, Queens, guarding the home of a witness when he was shot dead by a group of drug dealers. His death stunned the nation and gave broad exposure to a crack cocaine epidemic in New York City that had fueled both an exploding crime rate and a climate of lawlessness, while sparking calls for action from elected officials.

President Ronald Reagan personally called the Byrne family to offer condolences. George H.W. Bush carried Byrne's badge with him during his campaign for president in 1988.

In a statement, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Monday mourned Lawrence Byrne’s death and that of his brother nearly 33 years ago, while noting the family's dedication to the department.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The Byrne family has deep ties to policing in NYC," Shea said. [Lawrence Byrne's] father was a cop and his brother, Edward Byrne was tragically assassinated in the line of duty in 1988."

Each year after his brother's death, Lawrence Byrne along with a group of NYPD officers and brass would gather at the site of the fatal shooting for a prayer vigil and ceremony. Notorious drug kingpin Howard "Pappy" Mason, was later convicted of ordering Edward Byrne's execution-style killing. Others involved were also convicted for their roles in the young officer's death.

"Our heart breaks for the entire Byrne family, a family that has already endured too much," said Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch in a statement. "Commissioner Byrne was a good friend and fierce fighter, especially when it came to his hero brother’s memory."

As the top legal adviser to Bratton, Lawrence Byrne guided the department through a number of issues, including corruption cases and problems with the controversial state law known as Section 50-a, which he determined kept police personnel records and orders under seal. While civil libertarians and the news media objected to Byrne’s position, state courts upheld it. Section 50-a was effectively eliminated earlier this year by the State Legislature.

"Larry Byrne, hands down was the most intelligent person I worked with in the police department," Davis said.

In a statement, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said he has known the Byrne family for many years. Ryder said he last spoke to Lawrence Byrne the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

"The passing of NYPD Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne is a huge loss to the law enforcement community and the entire police family," Ryder said. "… Larry was a great man with a great legal mind who was a staunch advocate for Law and Order who will sorely be missed. Our prayers go out to the Byrnes family and the NYPD on the loss of Commissioner Byrne. May he rest in peace with his brother Ed."

A visitation for Lawrence Byrne is scheduled for Thursday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road in Bethpage. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 80 Hicksville Road in Seaford.

With Antonio Planas