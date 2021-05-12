TODAY'S PAPER
Lester Wolff, longtime LI congressman and expert in Asian affairs, dies at 102

Lester Wolff at a news conference in Bayville to announce the renaming of the Oyster Bay Wildlife Refuge to the Lester Wolff National Wildlife Refuge on June 10, 2018. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Lester Wolff, a retired congressman representing Queens and Long Island’s Gold Coast who long influenced America’s policy in Asia, has died. He was 102.

His death, on May 11 in Syosset, was confirmed by his son Bruce Wolff.

The elder Wolff served in the U.S. House of Representatives, as a Democrat, from 1965 until 1981. He was defeated in 1980.

Born in New York City on Jan. 4, 1919, he attended public schools and New York University, later became head of the marketing department of the Collegiate Institute. He served in the Civil Air Patrol, United States Air Force Auxiliary, from 1945 to 1950.

He was a member of the United States Trade Mission to the Philippines in 1962 and to Hong Kong and Malaysia in 1963, according to his biography on congress.gov.

During the Trump presidency, Wolff became a vocal critic, particularly on Twitter.

"Trump is yesterday's news. why do the talking heads continue to give him a platform," Wolff tweeted on Feb. 17.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

