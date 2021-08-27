For many who knew Russell Brand, his name was synonymous with music.

Whether it was at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Amityville, where he served as the organist and music director; The Babylon Chorale, in which he served as its accompanist; or at various other churches and schools around Long Island playing music — that's where you could find him, friends and colleagues said.

Brand, a lifelong resident of Lindenhurst, died July 15 of natural causes, friends said. He was 68.

The longtime organist and singer was so dedicated to his craft that he never turned down a job, performance or any commitment to music.

"If you had to use one word to describe him, it would be ‘music,’ " said Linda Hoffman, 80, who’d known Brand for 43 years through the church and the Chorale. "It was not only his job, it was his love, it was him. … Just about everything he did was music-connected."

Born on Oct. 2, 1952, Brand grew up in Lindenhurst and started playing piano and organ when he was about 10, said his brother Larry Brand, 72, of Edmond, Oklahoma. Russell Brand graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1970, then attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, as an organ major and voice minor before graduating in 1974.

He joined The Babylon Chorale in 1979 as a bass singer, became the accompanist in 1990, and in 2012, served as accompanist for The Babylon Chorale Ensemble. Brand also served for 42 years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Amityville, where he was the organist and director of music for its voice and bell choirs.

"He never missed a week, even, of rehearsals," said Kim Montana, of Amityville, the president of the Babylon Chorale. "He was always there."

A longtime friend of Brand from college, Douglas Green, 70, of Norwich, Connecticut, described him as a great friend, a "fabulous organist," and someone who was very serious about music — but loved what he did. The two would have annual end-of-summer visits, but when Brand made trips to visit him, he would never stay more than two nights, having to get back for a job or a performance, Green said.

"That was Russell," Green said. "If he was able to, he would do it. He never turned down a job. Never. He had that drive."

Hoffman, who recently moved from Amityville to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, said Brand often served as the organist at funerals, weddings and services at other churches around Long Island. He also served as an accompanist for the Seaford school district chorus and taught private lessons for piano and organ, according to Hoffman.

"If he could possibly take a job in a church or anything, he would be there," she said.

Outside of music, Brand was a good friend who got to know the people he worked with and had a quirky sense of humor. Brand wasn't digitally savvy — he didn’t have a computer or access to the internet — and during the pandemic lockdown, Hoffman said, he would come to her house to access the Chorale’s weekly Zoom sessions. While there, he’d take advantage of her internet and other electeronic devices to look up anything on his mind.

Brand also frequented eateries around Long Island such as the Lindencrest Diner, the Lindenhurst Diner, Peter’s Diner in Amityville and the Nautilus Diner in Massapequa, friends said.

"If you were in there [at a diner] and he was there at the same time, he would just come sit with you and we would chat and spend hours with him," Montana said. "He was just always there, always with us."

Ginger Lee, acting church secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, echoed sentiments about Brand's dedication. She said in an email statement that Brand "was a cherished and vibrant part" of the church and "will be greatly missed by all of our congregants and those who knew him."

The church will grant him the title of Minister of Music Emeritus at its 90th anniversary service on Sept. 19, the statement said.

Along with his brother Larry, Brand is survived by a niece, Betsy McClanahan, and nephews, Beau, Cary and Cody Brand.